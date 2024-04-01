OnePlus Nord CE4 powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 launches in India for $24,999 | Technology News





OnePlus brings some of its premium touch to the mid-range market with the launch of OnePlus Nord CE4. Scheduled to hit shelves on April 4, the device is priced starting at Rs 24,999.

The Nord CE4 comes in two colorways. The dark chrome version exudes a subtle shimmer gradient, while the Celadon Marble option takes inspiration from the marble-inspired OnePlus 11. OnePlus says it's IP54 dust and splash resistant, and the phone's internal structure has also been strengthened to make it more resistant to drops.

Under the hood, the Nord CE4 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip manufactured on a 4nm process and 8GB RAM. Storage is up to 256 GB onboard at UFS 3.1 speeds, plus expandable memory up to 1 TB via microSDXC card slot.

The Nord CE4 is equipped with OnePlus' largest 5,500mAh battery and can be charged instantly with 100W wired charging. The company claims that a full charge takes just 29 minutes. Intelligent charging optimization and his 4-year health warranty further extend battery life.

A 6.74-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display with HDR10+ support takes up most of the front of the phone. The screen-to-body ratio is an impressive 89.3%.

(Image: OnePlus)

On the back, there is a dual camera system centered around a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide snapper. A punch-hole cutout on the front houses his 16MP selfie shooter. The camera setup supports his 4K video recording at 30fps and various slow motion options.

On the audio side, the Nord CE4 has stereo speakers and a high-resolution 24-bit/192kHz audio output, but it lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Nord CE4 runs OxygenOS 14 out of the box, with useful new features like File Dock to simplify cross-app data sharing and Auto Pixelization 2.0 to mask personal information in photos. It has been introduced. Major updates to Android have been promised for his two years.

Prices and benefits

OnePlus Nord CE4 is available in 8+128GB and 8+256GB variants priced at Rs 24,999 and Rs 26,999 respectively. It will be available from April 4 through oneplus.in, OnePlus Store app, Amazon.in, and offline partner stores like Reliance Digital and Croma.

Customers can pre-order the device for $999 and get a free pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 2r from April 1st to 3rd at OnePlus Experience Stores. Those who purchase on release day (April 4th) will also receive a free Nord Buds 2r while supplies last.

Additionally, you can avail instant bank discount of Rs 1,500 on ICICI Bank Credit Card/EMI and OneCard from April 5 to 30. HDFC Bank customers can avail a discount of Rs 1,500 on debit card purchases and Rs 1,250 on credit card EMI purchases during the same period.

