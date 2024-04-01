Google Workspace partners distraught over renewal margin cuts effective April 1st





We've been with Google for 15 years, and April 1st is the first time we've gone negative. This is the effect of Google's shift. And just giving him 30 days' notice is insane, says a top Google Workspace partner executive.

Many Google partners are concerned that their profits will be slashed following the tech giant's decision to cut Google Workspace renewal margins by 40%.

Starting April 1, the company aims to reduce channel margins for Google Workspace updates to 12% from the previous 20% to shift focus to new business closures, the solution provider said. .

One long-time Google Workspace partner said on condition of anonymity that this would not only cut margins by 40% for a small portion of the business, it would also cut revenue by 40%. We've been with Google and his for 15 years, and as of April 1st, it went negative for the first time. This is the effect of Google's shift. And just giving 30 days' notice is insane.

Partners claim that nearly a month's notice from Google regarding license renewal changes will dramatically impact Google Workspace reseller partners' profitability.

This will cut the company's profits in half, said one US-based Google partner, speaking on condition of anonymity. Google is using sticks instead of carrots to get partners to focus on pure new accounts rather than renewals. However, what Google is doing is [depreciating] The long-term value of our customer relationships. We are adapting to this, but for some of our smaller partners, this is an existential moment. I think some partners may not be able to survive this situation due to the size of their business.

In a statement to CRN on the matter, a Google Cloud spokesperson said, “We are committed to helping our partners address important opportunities to deliver high-value services in areas such as generative AI, cloud migration, data analytics and Google Workspace. “We are increasing compensation across our partners.” .

Google “changes chemistry”

Some Google partners see this shift as typical of today's vendors, who focus their channel funds on customer growth and driving new value rather than renewals.

Google wants to increase consumption and share of wallet. Sanjay Singh, CEO of Google Partner Onix, one of the largest Google Workspace partners in the world, said the new incentive structure is designed to reward partners based on these growth metrics. I said that there is. The benefits of non-value-creating relationships are decreasing, impacting partners who do not have end-to-end service capabilities and are primarily focused on renewals.

Singh said fellow Google partners can discuss things like how to implement the 30-day period, and that's a valid discussion, but he doesn't fundamentally think this is a negative move.

Even with these 8 cuts [points of margin]This is not a small reduction, but certainly a significant reduction. Google remains the best in the industry, Singh said. Google has come a long way from its early days to today, when it seeks partners to solve complex problems. They are not reducing the amount of funds in the channel. They're changing the chemistry.

Carrie Steyer, chief customer officer at Google partner 66degrees, said the 40% margin cut would be a significant benefit to the company as it funnels additional rebates and incentives into the channel in an effort to attract new customers and grow. He said it wasn't that painful.

Steyer said these changes require the company to focus on expanding its customer base and increasing consumption within its customers. When he does these two things, we align not only with Google's goals, but also with our own goals.

The Google Workspace portfolio includes Gmail, Meet, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and several generative AI features.

40% partner margin for new Workspace customers

A Google official with knowledge of the matter told CRN that the move to reduce Workspace's renewal margins was made to free up more partner funds to acquire new customers. Google is moving away from upfront discounts and toward more consumption-based incentives. The company strives to encourage partners to win new business and grow their customer base rather than relying on re-signing his Workspace renewal agreement every year.

The 8-point margin reduction in the Workforce update is understandable, as some Google partners are offering generous incentives from Google of around 40% margin for one year if partners earn the new Google Workspace logo. says.

So imagine if you sign a $10 million contract for one year, you'll make $4 million. This is very important, he said Onixs Singh. By the way, this is stackable, so it's added on top of your resale margin. Therefore, a partner discount will be applied and in addition to that, for the first year he will get a 40% rebate.

One of our partners: thinks Google is lazy.

Distraught partners say they understand what Google is trying to accomplish by cutting Workspace renewal margins in favor of incentives for net new business, but Google simply understands the renewal market. Some people say they haven't.

We all know they're trying to encourage Gemini growth, upsells, upgrades, etc., but the bottom line is that their partners don't understand what they're doing, a longtime said the Google partner. Many partners are retaining Google Workspace customers against competitive threats from Microsoft. So this is a misunderstanding of Google's thinking and that Google partners aren't doing enough. They are lazy so you need to motivate them with this change. They don't believe that the battle for customer retention is already happening.

Additionally, some partners say that over the past few years, Microsoft 365 has caught up to Google Workspace's capabilities in collaboration and communication.

thank you lord [Microsoft CEO] Microsoft's Satya Nadella closes the gap on Workspace. He introduced Teams and communication/collaboration became their focus, and Microsoft caught up, said one Texas-based Google partner who asked not to be named. The differences between Microsoft and Google are now minimal. It's like Apple and Android. You won't find great collaboration features like this at Google, not at Microsoft. As a result, Google Workspace is much more difficult to sell than it used to be.

Teams has enough features to satisfy most Microsoft customers, so it's difficult for existing Microsoft customers to get Google to migrate to them.

Selling Google Workspace requires passion and dedication.That's why we needed 20% [renewals] That's because it can take six or 12 months to get a customer to Google, he said.

Onixs Singh argued that Microsoft's fight for customers is not about comparing technologies, but about Microsoft's licensing strategy.

“It's certainly an uphill battle because almost every company has Microsoft installed,” Singh said. “Technically, Microsoft has no clear advantage, but the integrated Google stack provides significant benefits to Google's customers. To unlock this potential, Google is working to accelerate market success. We are offering higher incentives and rebates to our partners who support us.”

Google Workspace with Gemini and Microsoft 365 with Copilot

From 2023 onwards, both Google and Microsoft are making strides in the field of AI. Both companies have poured billions of dollars into building new and generative AI capabilities that are being deployed in Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, respectively.

These Google Workspace update reductions come as Microsoft 365 with its AI Copilot portfolio aims to position itself as a more attractive alternative to Google Workspace with its AI Gemini portfolio .

Google officials told CRN that Google believes the renewal margins of competitors such as Microsoft 365 are more in line with the company's new 12% Workspace renewal margin.

CRN spoke to multiple Microsoft partners who said that Microsoft 365 margins when purchased directly from Microsoft compared to a Microsoft distributor are between 8% and 20% at renewal. Microsoft Copilot's margins, on the other hand, range from 8% to over 16%. This does not include Microsoft's backend incentives.

Google believes this change will help it sell Google Workspace to more people, but it's not because it makes Workspace less valuable to partners, said a longtime Google partner. said Mr. He needed a 20% margin for Workspace to be worth selling.

Some Workspace partners consider switching to Microsoft 365

Additionally, the $37 billion Mountain View, Calif.-based Google Cloud partner said it is considering the possibility of switching from selling Workspace, powered by Gemini AI, to offering Microsoft 365, powered by Copilot.

I don't want to sell Microsoft, but I'm currently considering it. why? Because my company needs to survive, said a longtime Google partner. Google is erasing millions of data [of dollars] Leave your partner.

In fact, one partner said he was preparing a webinar for clients that directly compared Microsoft 365 with Copilot and Google Workspace with Gemini.

For customers who are wondering whether to stay with Google or move to Microsoft because of Copilot, we want to remind them that we support both products, the US-based partner said. I am. I'd rather they pay me to move to Microsoft than to move to Copilot's competitor. My priority is to continue to provide adequate support to my customers. To me, it's more important than keeping users on Google Workspace.

30 days notice is just bananas

Almost all partners CRN spoke to agreed that giving partners 30 days' notice of the 40% margin reduction on Workspace updates was not the way Google should have implemented the change.

If Google says, “We're going to do this over 12 or 18 months,” we can talk about it. But doing it in 30 days is bananas, says the longtime partner. It is impossible for any business to turn around in 30 days. Therefore, businesses either start losing money, start going out of business within six months, or start eating away at their savings.

Google officials told CRN that for the past few years, Google has been making its partner ecosystem aware of its plans to promote new customer logos rather than updates.

I said to Google, folks, you should have told us about this in your annual planning cycle. As of now, we are in the middle of this year. So they could have done it at a better time, that's for sure, Onyx Singh said. But to be fair to Google, they've been giving him this warning for two years. It was coming, but none of us knew how fast and furious it would come.

Some partners are afraid of the future: we feel betrayed

Some partners are bullish on Google spending channel incentives on new customer logos rather than renewals, but others feel profits are plummeting and the financial rug is being pulled from under them. .

For us as a business, we're down $500,000 in terms of profits that we use to pay our bills. [because of the renewal margin cut]said the longtime partner. In a way, I was lucky that I had some savings and was able to weather this situation and pivot to other things. It costs money, but some partners don't. Google just destroyed your business overnight.

For some Google partners, this is shocking as Google has never really touched partner renewal margins before.

People might say you should know that Google could do that. The partners sell the water and Google owns the faucets. That's always been true, he said, but they never touched our limits. We've been a Google partner for over 15 years, since the inception of the partner program, and our margins have never really changed.

The Texas-based partner said the move strengthens Google's ability to quickly transform its business.

They say, “We were going to take away 40 percent of the renewal business, so our only option is to bring in new business or close.'' And forcing that change in 30 days can feel like a disconnect from everything. We feel betrayed.

However, not all partners feel this way.

In fact, if Google sells AB and C, they're putting more money into that channel, and that's what they want to promote, so their partners can earn double or triple the margin than they were before. Singh said it could be done. That's the motto of it all, drive the job for me and we'll take good care of you. But if you are only going to update the same paper and not bring us growth, we will respect you, but your margin will go down.

