



Chongqing – Chongqing Liangjiang New Area will partner with Singapore to create a model park for international science, technology and innovation cooperation, as outlined in the National Development and Reform Commission's recently released new national region action plan. The initiative aims to strengthen cooperation with ASEAN countries in industry, infrastructure and green development.

Science, technology and innovation are important aspects of China-Singapore cooperation, exemplified by the National University of Singapore (Chongqing) Research Institute in Liangjiang New Area. The institute has extensive cooperation with Liangjiang Province on science and technology innovation, industrial development, and human resources development. Since 2022, more than 60 of his PhD students have been engaged in scientific research at the institute.

“We are confident that this park will become a world-class park in science and technology innovation,” said Wang Jiakong, director of NUS (Chongqing) Research Institute.

The model park cooperation will enable China and Singapore to unite in scientific and technological research, commercialization, innovation and entrepreneurship. This partnership fosters resource sharing and co-innovation, fostering a win-win situation.

Mr. Wang emphasized the important role of the model park, including deepening existing cooperation and strengthening communication channels. In 2021, NUS (Chongqing) Research Institute launched BLOCK71 Chongqing, an industrial hub to promote exchanges between China and Singapore and promote the commercialization of scientific and technological achievements. BLOCK71 Chongqing has cultivated nearly 30 high-tech companies, focusing on advanced manufacturing, smart sensors, AI, finance and modern logistics.

Next, the institute plans to cooperate with Liangjiang province on smart manufacturing, new energy, advanced materials, biomedicine and next-generation electronic technology, Wang said.

Mr Xin Yuewen said: “Singapore has rich experience in innovation, entrepreneurship and digital economic development, while Chongqing is striving to build a science and technology center with national influence. Both sides have science and technology strengths. There is a lot of room for cooperation in this area.” , Director of the Ryōe Science, Technology and Innovation Bureau.

Since the project's inception in 2015, Liangjiang has become the core carrier of the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity. As of 2023, the new region has concluded 61 cooperation projects with a total amount of USD 10.98 billion, accounting for 21% and 43% of the municipalities.

(Original author: Guo Shuyu of Liangjiang New Area Media Center)

