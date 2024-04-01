Google agrees to delete incognito browsing data after lawsuit





Google will delete data points it collects about the internet habits of people who use Incognito Private Browsing Mode, according to a court filing Monday by consumer lawyers suing the internet giant. agreed to do so.

Google also promised to keep certain changes to its Chrome web browser's incognito mode, including allowing users to block tracking cookies used for advertising and disclosing exactly what data they hold on users. . Unlike other recent technology lawsuit settlements, this agreement does not include a specific amount that Google must pay to consumers affected by its actions, although individual consumers will still be tracked. reserves the right to sue Google over Plaintiffs' lawyers estimate this could cost Google billions of dollars in damages, but it would require thousands of people to sue the company.

The settlement is a historic step in demanding honesty and accountability from dominant technology companies, David Boies, chairman of the law firm Boies Schiller Flexner, which led the lawsuit, said in an email.

We are pleased to have been able to settle this lawsuit, which we had long believed was pointless. Google spokesman Jos Castaeda said the plaintiffs had originally sought $5 billion, but received zero. We are happy to delete obsolete technical data that is not associated with an individual and is not used for any form of personalization.

The agreement comes after Google settled a lawsuit in December, avoiding a potentially high-profile trial. Google faces a growing number of significant regulatory challenges in the U.S. and abroad as concerns grow about how big tech companies use customer data. Earlier this year, a judge found that Google violated competition laws in the way it operated its Android app store, a major defeat for Google after video game giant Epic Games sued the company.

The company has long fought class action lawsuits and government lawsuits related to its data collection practices, but is increasingly settling lawsuits instead.

