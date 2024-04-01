Women must lead women, says tech ecosystem leader





At its third annual Women's Leadership Summit, The Jerusalem Post highlights the women who are leading the way for our country's future against the backdrop of the October 7 tragedy and the ongoing Israeli-Hamas conflict. Ta. Hira Bakshi, founder of HaMeetupistiot (Women Meet), spoke at an event held at her Google for Startup Campus in Tel Aviv last week.

How do you think women's voices and contributions can be pivotal in creating a more inclusive and just society, especially in male-dominated industries like technology?

As a technology leader and advocate for DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion), I believe that women's voices and contributions are essential for a more just society, especially in male-dominated fields like technology. I am.

Women in leadership roles serve as role models for future generations, demonstrating that gender should not limit career aspirations and encouraging more girls to pursue STEM careers.

As experienced professionals like me or community leaders, we must support future women leaders of all ages and fields by sharing our knowledge and guidance to overcome barriers. yeah.

The most important thing is to encourage them to speak up, even if it seems scary at times, and to “put their foot in the door” as often as necessary.

In the workplace, it is important to create an environment that is welcoming to diverse perspectives through fair hiring, mentoring, and amplifying women's voices.

Can you share a personal experience or story that highlights the impact of female leadership and innovation in your field and how it has contributed to positive change?

My business started 5 years ago. The reason for this was because we recognized a gap in the industry: the lack of women in professional meetings and events.

My experience as a Meetup attendee and former product manager has allowed me to create a safe and innovative space for women to start investing in their own professional development.

My community was immediately impacted as a result of the reconfiguration and messaging of the product Meetup. Through my re-message, I encouraged them to spend 2-3 hours a week on themselves to learn, meet new people, and network with like-minded people.advertisement

Since then, women have begun attending more meetups and professional events, sharing knowledge online, and making the meaningful connections they should. Currently, she has over 21,000 members in the community and is growing rapidly every month. Our impact on the technology industry has been enormous, making us one of the most important and prominent communities in the world.

The aftermath of tragic events like October 7 often calls for introspection and action. How can we leverage technology and innovation right now, and what role can women leaders play in driving this change?

I believe that women leaders can combine our leadership qualities with advances in technology to help build more resilient and caring communities, prevent future tragedies, and promote social healing. We believe we can ensure a proactive approach.

Women leaders can play a key role in ensuring that technology and innovation are used responsibly, ethically, and in the public interest. She will also help create a more inclusive environment that values ​​diversity in both the military and business sectors. The tragedy of October 7 proved conclusively that we need to foster cooperation between men and women to ensure that everyone is represented and has an equal opportunity to be heard.

Women continue to face barriers and bias in the workplace. What strategies or initiatives have you found effective in breaking down these barriers, and what advice would you give to other women aspiring to take on leadership roles in your industry?

Companies need to develop fairer hiring policies, provide mentorship and networking opportunities for women, and create more inclusive workplace cultures. Furthermore, companies should strive to create an environment where women feel safe to voice their opinions and express their ideas.

Women are no different, they need to take risks and believe in themselves more. It's also important for women to mentor other women, advocate for fairer and more inclusive policies in the workplace, and build strong networks to support each other.

From 2024 onwards, we hope to see more women employed in leadership positions in our industry and more women given the same opportunities, the same resources and support as men.

Cooperation and unity are critical as we strive for progress and empowerment. How do you foster a supportive environment that uplifts and amplifies women's voices within and outside of your industry?

A multifaceted approach is essential to fostering a supportive environment that uplifts and amplifies the voices of women within and across all industries.

This includes establishing platforms for women to share their knowledge and achievements, creating mentorship and networking opportunities to foster career growth, advocating for policies to ensure gender equality, and educating to combat unconscious bias. This includes implementation of targeted initiatives.

It's also important to support women-led projects and initiatives, celebrate women's successes and encourage collaboration.

Additionally, fostering a culture of mutual support among all colleagues will greatly contribute to women's development. Together, these strategies aim to build an inclusive and equitable environment that not only elevates women's voices, but also enriches industry and society with diverse perspectives and innovative solutions.

