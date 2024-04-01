Novonesis highlights the importance of biotechnology and new efforts to ease EU regulations





April 1, 2024 — Danish biotech giant Novonesis emphasizes the importance of competitive biotechnology R&D in the EU food and nutrition sector to support the green transition and improve nutritional security. Emphasize. Nutrition Insight aims to foster innovation in the EU and discusses market and regulatory trends in the sector with Jacob Vishof Paulsen, the company's Vice President of Food and Beverage Biosolutions.

“We welcome the growing awareness within the EU of biotechnology, in particular the European Commission's (EC) Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative and the Net-Zero Industry Act,” said Poulsen.

“Biosolutions in the EU have the potential to accelerate the green transition and at the same time create thousands of new green jobs in Europe,” he continues.

Highlighting the importance of biotechnology for nutritional security and supply chains, Poulsen said, “Biosolutions provide resource efficiency throughout the food production value chain, and the overall effect of this efficiency is beneficial for food supply security.'' It claims to have an impact.”

EU Regulation Updates The aim of the EC Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative is to ease the current regulations regarding biotechnology in order to expedite the approval process and stimulate the industry.

“At the regulatory level, there is still some work to be done for the EU to fully capture the biotech opportunities,” argues Poulsen.

Paulsen calls the EC Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative a step in the right direction. This new initiative was announced last month. Margrethe Vestager, vice president of EC at Europe Fit for the Digital Age, said at the launch: “If permits and other administrative procedures take much longer than in other parts of the world, then will become less attractive to companies around the world.”

Clare Skenterberry, executive director of EuropeBio, the EU's largest biotech industry association, said current regulations for biotech are stricter than those in the United States and are having a negative impact on the EU's competitiveness. He said the EC had listened to the industry and welcomed new initiatives.

Similarly, Poulsen argues that “the recently launched initiative is an extraordinary step in the right direction and reflects the increased attention to one of the EU's key enabling sectors.”

He added that Novonesis plans to work with EU stakeholders to ensure continued updates of regulations to accommodate biosolutions. “We will continue our constructive dialogue and use data and science to inspire and support initiatives such as the European Biosolutions Coalition.”

The goal of the Net Zero Industry Act, which Poulsen noted, is to accelerate the industrial deployment of net zero technologies needed to meet the EU's current climate goals. In February, the European Parliament and the European Council reached a tentative agreement on the content of the regulation.

Potential for biosolutions Poulsen emphasizes the importance of modern biotechnology regulation in the EU. He added that biosolutions are needed to address contemporary challenges related to food security, especially in light of recent disruptions in global food supply chains.

Enzyme and microbial biopesticide solutions improve crop yields without chemicals impacting the environment. Other solutions create higher productivity during the production stage, so each unit of raw material produces more consumer products. ” he elaborates.

“Additionally, our food culture and fermentation offer the best way to prevent food waste by extending shelf life, so products are more likely to be consumed rather than being thrown away prematurely.” Become.”

He said the overall effect of increased yields, “improved productivity and reduced food waste” will improve food supply by creating “more from less” at several points in the food production value chain. states that it plays an important role in national security.

“Novonesis has a number of biosolutions to improve food quality, food safety and nutritional value,” continues Poulsen. “More specifically, looking at raw dairy products, one of our main food and beverage biosolutions categories, we are responding to our customers' needs to bring healthier products to market. These offer the opportunity to reduce lactose and sugar and add the world’s most documented probiotics, LGG and BB-12.”

The company's fermentation technology helps keep yogurt and other foods fresh and safe for longer periods of time, reducing food waste. “Our food culture and enzymes already play a huge role in today's food and beverage industry. One in every two cheeses and yogurts in the world contains Novonesis ingredients. I am.”

“Innovation is at the core of our company and we will continue to develop and co-create solutions with partners in the food and beverage industry to meet the need for better, healthier and more sustainable food and beverages.” concluded Mr. Poulsen.

Milana Nikolova

To contact our editorial team, please email us at [email protected].

