ETF expert says quantum will replace AI as the next investment buzzword

Sylvia Jablonski, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Defiance ETF, sees quantum computing as an area that investors should keep an eye on. Quantum computing could be used to process data in areas that are already being transformed by AI. Defiance ETF creates an ETF (exchange traded fund) focused on innovative technology.

Sylvia Jablonski, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Defiance ETF, said in a recent appearance on CNBC that she sees quantum computing as an area that investors should keep an eye on. She added that Quantum has the potential to attract significant attention from businesses and investors and could be a successor to the currently hot artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

“My word today is actually quantum,” Jablonski told Financial News Network. “My view of the market today is absolute enthusiasm and interest in all things AI, and AI is the tide that lifts all boats. I think quantum is the next generation of AI. Quantum is needed for AI to transform all the areas we have talked about impacting drug discovery and disease treatment.”

Jablonski said that just as AI is driving advances not only in the computer industry, but also in fields that adopt the use of AI, data processing in fields that are already being transformed by AI, such as drug discovery, will continue to grow. also believe that quantum computing will be used. and cure diseases.

Mr. Jablonski has deep industry knowledge as the leader of Defiance ETF, a company that creates ETFs focused on innovative technology.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are investment funds that trade on stock exchanges like stocks and hold assets such as stocks, commodities, and bonds. They provide investors with a way to pool their money into funds that invest according to a specific strategy, while allowing them to buy and sell shares in that fund at market prices throughout the trading day.

She told CNBC about the importance of keeping an eye on quantum computing, especially for those who missed out on profits from companies like AMD and NVIDIA. The Defiance ETF (QTUM) contains stocks that are important players in the quantum computing space, including major companies such as IBM, Microsoft, and Amazon.

When asked about the best way to invest in the burgeoning quantum computing space, Jablonski emphasized that IONQ is a “purely quantum” company. He highlighted IONQ's role in supporting the quantum computing efforts of technology giants such as Amazon and Google, and hinted at the company's growth potential.

“They've had incredible growth. This is the first time that sales have increased 90% year-over-year,” she told CNBC, pointing to the company's strong performance and position in the expanding quantum computing market. .

As quantum computing approaches a key area of ​​interest for investors, Jablonski's insights into how this technology can shape future investment strategies without straying into the realm of hype. Provide a clear perspective. Her candid analysis highlights the potential of quantum computing as an important next step in technology investment, rooted in realistic expectations and based on her extensive experience in the financial sector.

Mr. Jablonski is considered a top expert recognized for his market expertise on television and radio, including CNBC, Bloomberg, Fox, WSJ, Barron's, Yahoo, and Forbes. Sylvia manages Defiance's investment outlook, capital markets and product development. Prior to joining Defiance, Sylvia served as Managing Director at Direxion.

There is an ETF that covers the computer space, QTUM. It is the number of stocks that touch that space. One is IBM, Microsoft, and Amazon. These are the technical names we know. Which one is best suited to enable the future of computing?

The purest play in computing is stocks like IONQ. It's pure quantum of play. They support companies like Amazon and Google and help them innovate. If this takes off, they are ready to grow. They have made great progress. This is the first time that sales have increased by 90% compared to the previous year. It's a field that could see him reach $40 billion, up from nearly $1 billion now.

