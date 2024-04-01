Why Dax Dasilva is considering taking Lightspeed private





Plus: Notman House is for sale. A startup-led effort is trying to buy it back.

Dax DaSilva publicly mused this week on the idea of ​​taking Lightspeed private, saying reports about a possible acquisition of Nuvais were thought-provoking.

DaSilvas' comments are a sign of the times. Over the past few months, BetaKit has followed a flurry of publicly traded technology companies announcing private acquisitions. Q4 Inc. was delisted from the TSX in February under a delisting agreement. American PE firm acquires TrueContext and mdf Commerce and sells Figure 1 to medical news and education platform.

Will Lightspeed be next? Scotiabank analyst Kevin Krishnaratne said Dax's view that the company has always been open to discussions about going private is not that surprising considering several other recent transactions. , told Betakit that they think the status quo will remain the same for the time being.

Still, more than 35 Canadian tech companies have made IPOs between 2020 and 2021, with the majority trading below their IPO prices, said Laura Lentz, partner at OMERS Ventures. The performance of this undermarket transaction (up to 60% in some cases) will cause the board and management to consider alternatives to the strategic review process, which may include strategic acquisitions and private transactions. he said.

Part of the reason why small-cap tech companies are going private or considering going private has to do with the high interest rate environment (more on that in last week's newsletter) and the mega-cap companies sucking the air out of them. ATB Capital said. market analyst Martin Toner said.

Lentz said he expects more startups to follow suit in the coming quarters. Meanwhile, tech companies are currently relatively cheap and unloved by public market investors, creating an opportunity for private equity firms to take advantage, Toner said.

Until next week, Bianca Barty Newsletter Editor

This week's top stories provided by: MASTERCARD

Learn more about how emerging technologies are impacting financial innovation.

From AI to biometrics, emerging technologies are poised to transform every industry, especially in finance and payments. This innovation allows us to unlock growth, increase productivity, and improve quality of life, but how do we navigate, embrace, and leverage its potential?

We sat down for a BetaKit Live fireside conversation with Darrell McMullin, Senior Vice President of Products and Solutions at Mastercard Canada, to discuss emerging technologies, open banking, and evolving cybersecurity challenges in the future of financial innovation. We talked about what kind of impact it would have.

Watch BetaKit Live here.

WonderFi responds as shareholders Kaos Capital and Mogo seek board review

Shareholders of Toronto-based WonderFi argue that the composition of the company's board of directors is partly to blame for the Toronto Stock Exchange-listed company's underperformance despite a strong crypto market. , is calling for immediate changes to the board of directors of virtual currency companies.

In response, WonderFi claimed that one of the companies behind these claims was seeking to gain control of WonderFi without paying a premium to shareholders.

Yesterday, Miamis Chaos Capital announced a deal with hedge fund management firm Mogo, a Vancouver-based fintech company, and other investors (which Chaos says collectively represent 22 per cent of Wonderfis' shareholders). has released a statement indicating that it is demanding the replacement of the entrenched and disorganized Wunderfis board of directors.

(read more)

Ontario Budget 2024 replenishes existing funding, innovation centers and supports medical technology procurement

Ontario has pursued a variety of innovation-related policies in recent years, with only a passing mention of technology in its budget. The 2024 budget proposal, which was tabled on March 26 amidst the continuing difficult economic situation, included further similar content. Ontario expects slower growth, inflation and higher interest rates to hurt the economy this year, delaying balancing the budget until 2026 and prioritizing investments in infrastructure and health care.

(read more)

The Notman House is for sale.A startup-led effort is trying to buy it back.

Guiker, a rental-focused real estate startup, is proposing a fractional ownership model to buy back Notman House. The company, along with about 30 other investors, plans to make an acquisition offer today, according to BetaKit.

“The vision is to take Notman to the next level in terms of what Notman was always intended to be: community engagement,” said Guiker founder and CEO Nan Hao.

Guyker said the offer is nominally competitive with the current asking price of C$5.495 million. Hao said there is reason to believe a higher offer will be made, but their offer is unique because community members share ownership.

(read more)

C100 launches new growth program to support late-stage companies

C100 has launched a new program aimed at supporting the growth of late-stage Canadian technology companies.

New growth program seeks to address challenges faced by Canada's fast-growing technology companies, including a lack of risk-tolerant capital, a lack of senior talent to help them expand globally, and a lack of personalized guidance for founders to scale. Designed. companies.

(read more)

R-LABS and OCI call for a technology-first approach to solving Canada's housing problems

As part of an innovation agenda that outlines the steps the organization believes are necessary to address the challenges in Canada's real estate sector, Toronto-based venture builder R-LABS will work to solve some of these challenges. Pledged to invest $1 million in early-stage startups.

Coinciding with the agenda announced today, the Ontario Center for Innovation (OCI) also launched a construction-focused initiative aimed at accelerating residential construction in Ontario through innovative technology and automation.

(read more)

Financing, acquisitions, and layoffs

CGY – ZayZoon – $15 million USDTOR – RealSage – $5.5 million CADTOR – Tofu – $1.2 million CADMTL – Idealist Capital secures $50 million from Canada Growth Fund MTL – Dialogue acquires KobleMTL – Acquired by Flare ForetraceLAS – Zone AgTech – $42 million

BetaKit Podcast Can you teach your child math with video games?

I have a strong desire to solve problems in education. I don't think the current education system is really working.

Mobius Math Club co-founder Steven Woods (ex-Eloqua, Oracle, Benevity) explains how video games are actually a great educational tool and why you can't scale with venture capital funding I will explain about it.

Provided by: Schulich Venture Academy

Learn from world-class operators and VCs at Schulich Venture Academy

BetaKit is proud to partner with Schulich Venture Academy (SVA), the first academy to empower the next generation of Canadian startup/venture talent. SVA offers his six-week certification program to help you get a job title or promotion, or learn skills to run or invest in a startup.

Save 50% on tuition with Ecosystem50. This code is his one-time offer for the first cohort starting the week of April 15th. Register now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/why-dax-dasilva-thinks-about-taking-lightspeed-private/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos