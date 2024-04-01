How iPhone with Google Gemini AI works





So, assuming this deal goes through, what will Gemini look like on the iPhone?

First of all, it's likely to appear with a distinctly un-Apple label, Gartenberg said.

That's probably something Apple can't hide under its own brand, he says. Perhaps there will be a setting where you can choose your assistant, which could be classic Siri or sequel Siri. And if I were Google, I would support some branding around this.

He points out that the default search engine on iOS is currently Google Search, where it is not rebranded as an Apple service. His AI capabilities powered by Gemini will probably warrant similar neon flashes, especially now that Google is so eager to show off his AI skills.

Apple will continue to focus on its ambitions. Siri is a sometimes helpful but much maligned voice assistant that has long lagged behind other digital assistants. While this shouldn't be called a silver lining, Apple will likely look to his Gemini-infused AI advances to breathe new life into the beleaguered digital helper.

They're going to make Siri even better and say, “This is the Siri we envisioned when we introduced Siri 10 years ago,'' Moorhead said. Essentially, you'll be doing the same thing with a higher value. It becomes something that actually works.

This improved Super Siri could become a full-fledged chatbot, with integrated conversational AI that can take a deep look into your life. It has the potential to enhance real-time language translation, however challenging it may prove to be. Apple also uses Gemini to swap out backgrounds, combine multiple photos to get everyone's faces just right, and manipulate photos more holistically with AI-powered editing tools. You can also enhance advanced photo and video editing techniques, such as

Perhaps image creation capabilities like those produced by Dall-E and Midjourney are something to consider. Moorehead suggests that Apple could also build this kind of functionality into Siri. For example, you can use voice commands to ask your digital assistant to make the background blue or to make this photo a sunny day, and see the results in your photo roll.

One of the big features Moorhead says he's looking forward to in AI-powered phones, not just iPhones but across Android phones, is an enhanced AI snapshot of your life. The idea here is that on-device AI, on his mobile phone, records everything that happens throughout the day, and he can compile all that information and store it for later recall.

Moorhead said the blockbuster will be a snapshot. This would be great for people like me who don't remember anything and have to write everything down.

Of course, these are all features that companies like Google and Samsung have previously touted, or at least are already working on. But Apple, being Apple, is often not the first company to bring new innovations to market, but it does make the execution of ideas more appealing or easier to use, even if it means forcing the incorporation of other companies' technology. I have a way to do it.

There's an opportunity here for Apple to talk about how a new generation of artificial intelligence will meet Apple and Siri to create something better, Gartenberg said. Providing basic generative AI capabilities is not enough. You have to be able to say that they're trying to take what Google has and actually go beyond it.

