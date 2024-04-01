Accelerate product innovation with generative AI





Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), when used in the right way, can be a powerful tool for driving product innovation. A selection of high-impact product use cases that demonstrate the potential of AI to revolutionize the way products are developed, marketed, and delivered to customers. A combination of strong data management, predictive analytics, and GenAI is the foundation for taking your product organization to the next level.

1. Respond to customer inquiries with AI-powered chatbots

ChatGPT has established itself as the first publicly accessible GenAI-powered virtual chatbot. Companies can now take the fundamental principles of this technology and apply them within their operations, further enhanced by contextualization and security. IBM watsonx™ Assistant allows businesses to build large language models and train them with their own information while ensuring data security.

Conversational AI solutions can include several product applications that drive revenue and improve customer experience. For example, an intelligent chatbot can address common customer concerns about bill explanations. When a customer asks for an explanation of their bill, a chatbot powered by GenAI can provide a detailed explanation, including transaction logs of usage and overage charges.

You can also offer new product packaging and terms and conditions that align with your customers' past usage needs, identify new revenue opportunities, and improve customer satisfaction. Businesses using IBM watsonx Assistant can expect to reduce customer support costs by 30% and increase customer satisfaction by 20%.

2. Accelerate product modernization

GenAI has the ability to automate manual product modernization processes. GenAI technology collects competitor data by examining publicly available sources such as press releases and can compare your current product configuration to those of your competitors. They can also understand market benefits and suggest strategic product changes. These new insights can be realized faster than ever before.

The main advantage of GenAI is that it can generate code. Business users can now use GenAI tools to develop preliminary code for new product features with less reliance on technical teams. These same tools can analyze your code, identify and fix bugs in your code, and reduce your testing efforts.

GenAI solutions, such as IBM watsonx™ Code Assistant, meet your company's core technology needs. Watsonx Code Assistant helps companies reduce development effort by 30% or increase productivity by 30%. These tools have the potential to revolutionize technology processes and increase the speed of delivery of technology products.

3. Analyze customer behavior and recommend customized products

Harnessing the power of predictive analytics and GenAI, companies can understand when a particular customer is best suited for a new product, receive recommendations on suitable products, and receive suggestions for next steps to engage with the customer. I can. For example, if a customer undergoes a major business change such as an acquisition, predictive models trained on previous transactions can analyze potential needs for new products.

GenAI then suggests an upsell opportunity and sends an email to the customer for the sales rep to confirm. This enables sales teams to accelerate time to value while providing the highest level of service to customers. IBM® watsonx.data™ allows you to prepare your enterprise data for a variety of analytics and AI use cases.

4. Analyze customer feedback to inform your business strategy

Using GenAI, businesses have the opportunity to improve the customer experience by responding to customer feedback more quickly. Through IBM® watsonx.ai™, a variety of industry-leading models are available for different types of summarization. This technology can quickly interpret and summarize large amounts of customer feedback.

We then provide product improvement suggestions with fleshed out requirements and user stories to accelerate responsiveness and speed of innovation. GenAI can extract themes from lost customer feedback to uncover trends, suggest new sales strategies, and provide business intelligence and pre-planned follow-up to sales teams.

5. Applying customer segmentation for intelligent marketing

GenAI has the potential to revolutionize digital marketing by increasing the speed, effectiveness, and personalization of the marketing process. Using standard data analysis techniques, businesses can identify patterns and clusters in their data to more accurately target customers.

Once a cluster is created, GenAI can power automated content creation processes that reach specific customer groups across different platforms. IBM watsonx™ Orchestrate allows users to automate everyday tasks and increase productivity. This tool makes it easy to create content, connect to different platforms, and send updates, saving marketing teams time and money when delivering solutions.

This content creation and customer reach ability is a key differentiator for generative AI and part of what makes these new technologies so attractive. GenAI can transform expensive, manual marketing processes into accelerated, automated processes.

Are you ready to enhance your product processes?

Learn more about the IBM watsonx suite and IBM Consulting® services.

IBM Consulting, Senior Managing Consultant, Customer Transformation

Managing Consultant, Comms D&TT, Consulting

