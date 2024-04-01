Samsung's new update fixes serious issues with Galaxy Phone screens





The latest Samsung Galaxy One UI update, version 6.1, was recently released and fixes an issue that degraded the anti-burn-in feature of the phone's display in previous releases.

samsung galaxy s23 ultra

samsung

The phone in question has an OLED screen and is prone to burn-in whenever there is an element that remains stationary on the screen for an extended period of time.

The last update, One UI 6.0, was released in November 2023, but it quickly became clear that Samsung had made changes that could potentially increase burn-in.

This own goal occurred because elements such as the time, Wi-Fi strength, and battery life in the status bar at the top of the Galaxy display stopped working.

That doesn't mean these features have ever been very active, but a clever trick used by programmers where items on the display would periodically move slightly in the hope that screen burn-in would be avoided. Because of this, it was never left unattended for long. . This is an unobtrusive but effective method that is so unobtrusive that users won't really notice.

It caused confusion when people worried that the status bar would end up being a mass of baked-in characters and icons.

Well, things have changed again with One UI 6.1, according to 9to5Google. The issue with status bar items not working was first spotted on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and that model is now in the news again. Users of this handset have observed that the status bar icons have become pedestrian again, gradually changing over time, and the issue appears to be resolved.

Samsung hasn't commented on the issue so far, so it's possible there was a different solution from the beginning, but the fact that there was a change like this should be a relief to everyone.

This update brings new Galaxy AI features to Galaxy S23, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and Tab S9 machines. You can read more in this feature from Forbes contributor Janhoi McGregors.

While these new features are welcome and greatly enhance the functionality of the product, it is equally important to address elements such as screen burn-in, and that appears to be happening now.

