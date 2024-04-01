Google Podcasts will end tomorrow, April 2nd





Enlarge / Spooky Halloween display on Google's Seattle campus.

Rest in Peace Google Podcasts. Google's private label podcasting service will end tomorrow, April 2nd, and existing users will have until July to export their remaining subscriptions to the service. Google originally announced the closure in September, and has been plastering closure notices all over the Google Podcasts site and app in recent days.

Google Podcasts was Google's third podcasting service, following Google Listen (20092012) and Google Play Music Podcasts (20162020). The closure clears Google of its plans to consolidate media under the YouTube brand with YouTube Podcasts, the No. 4 podcasting app.

Google Podcasts has always had an awkward life. Although it's been around for eight years, it's only been a viable podcasting app for probably half that time. This project was born out of the Google Search team's desire to index podcast content. This started in 2016 when he had a player embedded directly in Google search results when searching for podcasts. This only worked for google.com and his Android search app.

Notice of termination of Google Podcasts.

The ability to actually subscribe to podcasts didn't become available until two years later in 2018, when users were finally able to do the bare minimum of opening the app and watching the latest episodes of the shows they subscribed to. But then again, this is all within the Google Search app, and who knows, especially when Google already had a decent podcast ecosystem in place with its main music app, Google Play Music. It didn't make much sense. A month later, we published the official “Google Podcasts” app on the Play Store, and even though under the hood the “app” was just a link to the podcast interface of the Google Search app, we got a little more sense of what the app meant. It was useful. It's also the first podcast player to integrate with another of his Google Search projects, the Google Home smart speaker.

Two years later, in 2020, Google finally released an iOS app. At this point, four years after the service's launch, he may be starting to think, as an independent observer, “Maybe Google is serious about Google Podcasts.” The very next year, rumors of a “YouTube podcast” started, with articles posted on the walls of the research team's strange little podcast app.

Google Podcasts is one of the main examples of Google's confusion. In addition to Google Play Music Podcasts, Google launched two competing disconnected podcast services within the same week. The Google Search team didn't have a clear reason or vision for building a podcast app. I felt like the company was in disarray. The glacially slow pace of development makes Google Podcasts feel like it never should have existed in the first place.

