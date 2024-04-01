Embracing Intelligent Automation and Strategic Partnerships for Federal Innovation





Robert Groat is Executive Vice President of Strategy and Technology at SMX. He brings to the role his over 30 years of experience in designing, developing, and delivering market-leading products and services and his strategic consulting skills, particularly in the financial services, healthcare, federal, and Department of Defense sectors. .

Government agencies can operate at lightning speed, anticipating public needs before they occur, automated processes handle tedious tasks, and free up employee expertise for complex mission problems. Imagine you are. For government agencies that continue to strategically adopt cloud innovation, this future is closer than many think.

It's no secret that government agencies are grappling with aging systems, budget constraints, or risk-averse cultures. However, jumping into new technology without a proper strategy can lead to fragmented efforts and limited impact. It is clear that a strategic shift is needed, but achieving true modernization and agility will rely in no small part on intelligent automation planning and rethinking how agencies approach IT operations. Masu.

By implementing intelligent autonomous response mechanisms, speed agencies can transform their operations and become more You will be able to respond to citizen needs with agility. Agencies spend too much time manually waiting and responding to operational issues, despite the potential to build self-healing, autoscaling, and resilient applications. .

However, adopting these innovative technologies requires more than just purchasing and deploying new technology products. This requires a cultural shift towards fostering an environment that supports experimentation and innovation.

It may seem counterintuitive, but progress requires moving beyond the trappings of perpetual contracts and time- and materials-based contracts. Instead, agents should reconsider choosing fixed-price, fixed-term contracts. This change will improve accountability and efficiency for IT service providers. Unlike open-ended contracts, which can lead to budget and schedule overruns, fixed-term contracts specify the scope, deliverables, and cost of the project in advance and ensure that the contractor completes the tasks and delivers results within specified parameters. We encourage you to provide.

Adopting fixed-price modular components benefits both government agencies and service providers. Agencies will have a clearer picture of budget allocation and expected outcomes at each stage of the project, and providers will have a more accurate understanding of expected deliverables and duration. This methodology streamlines the IT advancement process, enables rapid and incremental improvements, and provides a clear path to achieving your intended modernization goals while reducing risk and increasing transparency. .

Consider the rationale behind why major technology companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google insist on modular development and deployment blueprints. Their success is evidence of the effectiveness of this model and serves as a guide for government agencies looking to integrate new technology into their operations. Agencies can also benefit from adopting a similar approach. The lesson is clear. Module development is not just a technological advancement. It's about adopting the mindset of seeing innovation as a series of building blocks, each adding value and functionality in a controlled, measurable, and adaptable way.

Agencies should consider whether their contracting strategy is aligned with the demands of their innovation requirements, as they are often not aligned at the moment. They need to place more urgency and importance on building a culture that supports greater experimentation, which traditional contracting models have prevented.

We've seen many organizations jump to the cloud with the mindset of simply doing a lift and shift. These companies may not be realizing the benefits they expected because they did not take advantage of the opportunity to truly modernize their infrastructure and applications. As a result, they missed out on the speed and agility benefits that come with access to dynamic data, capabilities, or the ability to experiment with cloud-native services.

Organizations that have adopted cloud-enabled modernization are now looking to leverage AI, predictive analytics, and automation. For them, digital transformation will happen faster and have a greater impact.

While many government agencies have seen some early success, managing the entire lifecycle of cloud and enterprise assets also requires a broader perspective. This includes deploying automated and reusable templated solutions, simplifying security and compliance with microservices, and looking at enterprise operations through a software lens. They also need to leverage the expertise of experienced “digital accelerator” partners.

Working with partners who have a proven track record of multi-cloud migration and the ability to create foundational enterprise data capabilities sets SMX apart from traditional technology companies. Our goal is to ensure that agencies innovate quickly, strengthen their capabilities, are culturally ready, and have the skills to take them to the next level.

By building long-term value through reusable corporate assets and moving to more agile acquisition models, organizations can further leverage the power of automation and ultimately achieve faster results and greater value. can.

By focusing on automating processes and leveraging the power of cloud platforms, agencies can reduce operational burdens, foster innovation, and free up employees to focus on creating more value. SMX is reinventing its approach to digital transformation so that technology serves as a means to achieving mission success, rather than an end in itself.

It's time to think big, innovate quickly, and create a more efficient and responsive government.

Learn more about how SMX can help organizations innovate faster with intelligent automation in their digital transformation solutions.

