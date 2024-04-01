1 Great S&P Dividend Stock Drops 12%, Buy Forever





When it comes to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Meta (NASDAQ: META), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), which one is more similar? Sure, they're all iconic. A technology company. But while the market regularly hits new all-time highs, only one of these stocks is actually down year-to-date: Apple.

Sentiment appears to be negative, with Apple's stock price down nearly 12% since the beginning of the year and 14% off its all-time high. As you can see below, the decline in performance against the high flyers mentioned above has become even more pronounced over the past year.

Apple faces several challenges, including a weak consumer economy in China and challenges from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). But don't get me wrong, Apple is still a powerhouse and its stock could be sold soon.

Why is Apple's stock price falling?

Apple has endured some challenges recently. Pandemic-era economic stimulus was a huge boon for consumer electronics, but it dried up just as inflation began to squeeze people's household budgets. Investors are also focusing on other areas, primarily artificial intelligence (AI) (see the AI ​​stocks in the chart above!). Apple isn't that important. But the biggest reason is China.

China accounted for 19% of Apple's sales and 20% of its operating profit in fiscal 2023. China's economy is struggling much more than the U.S. economy, and Chinese competitors such as Huawei are taking market share. According to reports, iPhone sales in China in February were down 33% compared to last year. This is a hurdle, but buying stock in great companies when prices are low is usually the best money-making strategy in the long run.

Now that we understand some of the challenges, let's look at the other side.

Is it worth buying Apple stock now?

There are three reasons for optimism:

Consumer strengths

service

Return of capital.

Although iPhone sales in China are down, overall sales rose 6% last quarter, Apple's fiscal first quarter. Total revenue increased by just 2%. However, operating profit he increased by 12%. This is a sign that margin pressures from inflation are easing. US consumers are resilient, with consumer sentiment at its highest in nearly three years. The recession that many feared is in doubt. Apple is currently too large to be a high-growth company, but profits should continue to be strong.

story continues

Another reason for Apple's significant increase in operating income is its fast-growing services division, as shown below.

Source: Statista.

Services include Apple Pay, iCloud subscriptions, advertising, and more. Last quarter, these sales accounted for 19% of Apple's revenue, with a gross margin of 73%, compared to product sales of 39%. This means that Apple's fastest growing revenue stream is also its most profitable.

Apple is a cash cow that rewards shareholders generously. Last quarter, the company generated $40 billion in cash from operations and returned $27 billion to shareholders in dividends and stock buybacks. Since 2020, $432 billion has been returned, equivalent to 16% of current market capitalization.

Apple spends more cash on stock buybacks than on dividends. Some say that a dividend yield of less than 1% is unattractive, but I prefer share buybacks. Stock buybacks are advantageous because investors are not taxed annually. Instead, by reducing the number of Apple shares, earnings per share (EPS) will increase, which will increase the stock price. Apple has nearly doubled the total return of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust since 2020.

Finally, it would be remiss of me not to mention the recently released Apple Vision Pro. This latest foray into wearables “bridges the physical and digital spaces,” allowing users to use apps, surf the web, take and view photos and videos in 3D, and play games on screens as large or as small as they want. You will be able to play. This technology is beyond my head, but it's pretty incredible, creates a new revenue stream for Apple, and is a testament to innovation.

Apple's stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.7 times, slightly below the average for the past three and five years, so interested investors shouldn't rush to add to the stock. Instead, address Apple's current negative sentiment by taking advantage of the price drop and buying slowly over time. Many people will tell you that owning stocks can be rewarding if you stay committed for the long term.

Should you invest $1,000 in Apple right now?

Before buying Apple stock, consider the following:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor team of analysts identified the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, and Apple wasn't one of them. These 10 stocks have the potential to generate impressive returns over the next few years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-understand blueprint for success, including guidance on portfolio construction, regular updates from analysts, and two new stocks each month. Stock Advisor services have more than tripled S&P 500 returns since 2002*.

See 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor will return as of April 1, 2024

Randi Zuckerberg is a former head of market development and spokesperson at Facebook, sister of Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and a member of the Motley Fool's board of directors. Bradley Guichard has a position at his Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: His January 2026 $395 long call on Microsoft and his January 2026 $405 short call on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

1 “S&P Dividend Stocks Drop 12%, Buy Forever” was originally published by The Motley Fool

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/1-magnificent-p-dividend-stock-181000059.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

