Study finds language barrier limits effectiveness of cybersecurity resources





The idea for Fawn Ngo's latest research came from a television interview.

Ngo, a criminologist at the University of South Florida, spoke with the Vietnamese Network in California about his interest in better understanding how people become victims of cybercrime.

After that, she started receiving calls from viewers telling her their own experiences.

“Some of the stories were disappointing and heartbreaking,” said Ngo, an associate professor in the USF College of Behavioral and Community Sciences. “I wondered if cybersecurity information and resources were available and accessible for non-English speakers. After further research, I found that such information and resources were limited or non-existent. Ta.”

The results are believed to be the first study to investigate the association between demographic characteristics, cyber hygiene practices, and cyber victimization using a sample of Internet users with limited English proficiency.

Ngo is the lead author of a paper, “Cyber ​​hygiene and cyber victimization among limited English proficiency (LEP) internet users: A mixed methods study,” which was just published in the journal Victims & Offenders. The article's co-authors are Katherine Holman, a USF graduate student and former Georgia prosecutor, and Anurag Agarwal, a professor of information systems, analytics and supply chain at Florida Gulf Coast University.

Their study, which focused on Spanish and Vietnamese speakers, yielded two closely related main points.

LEP Internet users share the same concerns about cyber threats and the same desire for online safety as other individuals. However, a lack of culturally and linguistically appropriate resources makes it difficult to accurately collect data on cyber victimization among vulnerable populations. Online guidance, which provides the most effective educational tools and reporting forms, is available only in English. The most notable example is his website for the Internet Crime Complaint Center, which serves as the FBI's lead agency for fighting cybercrime.

As a result, research shows that many well-meaning LEP users still engage in risky online behavior, such as using insecure networks and sharing passwords. For example, only 29 percent of the study's focus group participants said they had avoided using public Wi-Fi in the past 12 months, and only 17 percent said they had antivirus software installed on their digital devices. was.

Previous research cited in Ngo's paper found that underserved populations have lower cybersecurity knowledge and performance, and are more likely to be at risk of computer viruses and account hacking, including social media accounts. It has been shown that it can be seen in the form of In many cases, this is due to a lack of awareness and understanding on their part, and not as a result of apathy, Go says.

“According to cybersecurity experts, humans are the weakest link in the cybersecurity chain,” Go said. “If we want our digital borders to be secure, we need to ensure that all members of society, regardless of their language skills, are well-informed about the risks inherent in the cyber world.”

The findings point to the need to provide cyber hygiene information and resources in multiple formats, including visual aids and audio guides, to accommodate the diverse literacy levels within the LEP community, Ngo said. Stated. He added that more research is needed to address current security gaps and ensure fair access to cybersecurity resources for all internet users.

Meanwhile, Ngo is preparing to launch a website with cybersecurity information and resources in various languages, as well as links to reporting incidents.

“My hope is that cybersecurity information and resources will be as easily accessible in other languages ​​as other important information, such as health and safety information,” Ngo said. “We also want LEP victims to be included in national data and statistics on cybercrime, and to see their experiences accurately represented and featured in cybersecurity efforts.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/04/240401142443.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos