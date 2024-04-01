Innovator of the Week: This Calgary learning hub develops technology and innovation talent





Co-founded by Margo Purcell and Greg Hart, InceptionU teaches digital skills through project-based learning and will soon be expanding across the Prairies.

Margo Purcell and Greg Hart. Photo courtesy of Kokemore Studio.

Unschool. A learning organization. We spoke to InceptionU co-founders Margo Purcell and Greg Hart about what kind of business they do, but they both agree that the concept goes beyond the traditional classroom. Masu.

InceptionU runs accelerated in-person and digital programs and teaches full-stack development and technology-related courses. The course will run for approximately 6 months. InceptionU also works directly with teams and companies to provide talent development and design principles education. Project-based learning is central to its educational philosophy.

Our ultimate goal for those who pass through here is to future-ready them to respond to rapidly evolving conditions, said Purcell, who has decades of experience in workforce development and talent development. says.

Hart and Purcell began working together after recognizing a shared need in Calgary's technology and innovation sector for ways to equip talent with the latest digital skills and develop critical thinking.

While there is a skills gap in technical fields, there's a more general gap that applies to all industries: an adaptability gap, says Hart, who is also a lecturer in the University of Calgary's School of Architecture and Planning. . Landscape and partner in venture capital firm Thin Air Labs.

In 2018, the two ran the first cohort of the full-stack developer program from cSPACE. The following year, they received service contracts from the state and federal governments to provide funding to unemployed or underemployed claimants and operated a second group in their now permanent central library space. InceptionU graduates work in full-stack developer positions, data analysis, and UX/UI design.

In 2021, InceptionU received SAIT's inaugural Digital Talent Champion Award for its commitment to talent development and diversity.

As of this year, the InceptionUs program has accepted 425 learners (the term we use for students) between the ages of 19 and 65. Of those, 40% are women, more than half are Black, Indigenous or people of colour, and nearly 60 of them are women. cents of which are immigrants. More than half of students who completed the full-stack development program found employment within three months of graduation, and that number increased to 71% within nine months of graduation.

InceptionU also recently secured federal funding through the Prairies Economic Development Canada program to develop skilled technology workers for small and medium-sized businesses in Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.avenuecalgary.com/city-life/innovation/innovator-of-the-week/margo-purcell-greg-hart-inceptionu/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos