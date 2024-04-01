Google to delete search data for millions of people who used 'incognito' modeExBulletin





Google will destroy the private browsing history of millions of people who used “Incognito” mode on their Chrome browser as part of a settlement filed Monday in federal court in a lawsuit over the company's covert tracking of web activity.

For years, Google has simply notified users of its Chrome internet browser that they are now in incognito mode and can now browse privately when the supposedly untraceable browsing option is turned on. However, the company did not disclose what kind of data it collects.

But according to a 2020 class action lawsuit, the tech giant collects data about users who browse the internet in incognito mode and collects data on millions of “potentially embarrassing” users in order to measure web traffic and sell ads. ” continued collecting searches by retrieving searches.

“Google has become a treasure trove of unaccountable information, more detailed and far-reaching than even George Orwell could have dreamed of,” wrote Mark Mao and other plaintiffs' lawyers who sued the company.

With the lawsuit pending, Google has changed its Incognito mode splash screen to say that websites, employers, schools, and internet service providers can still view your browsing activity in Incognito mode. But under the deal, Google must specify that it can also track your browsing while in incognito mode.

Additionally, if you use Incognito mode, Google by default blocks third-party companies from tracking your so-called cookies, a way for advertisers to collect information about your search history.

Class members, including tens of millions of people who viewed using incognito mode, will not receive any monetary damages. However, the agreement says individual users can sue Google in California state court to recover money over sensitive data tracking.

Google spokesperson Jos Castaeda said in a statement that the company is “willing to remove outdated technical data that is not associated with an individual or used for any form of personalization.” He noted that the lawsuit seeks $5 billion in damages, but Google will not make any payments as part of the proposed settlement.

Google employee complained to management about incognito mode

The complaint reveals that Google stored users' standard and secret browsing history in the same profile. That data was used to inform personalized ads served by companies.

“Google continues to track you even when you browse the Internet in 'private browsing mode,'” according to the complaint. “Google's tracking continues to occur no matter how sensitive or personal your online activities are.”

Consumer lawyers suing Google cited internal emails from the company showing employees complaining to management that Incognito mode doesn't live up to its name.

“We need to stop calling it incognito and stop using the Spy Guy icon,” one engineer wrote to a colleague at Google in 2018.

Another Google employee recommended changing the secret splash page to say “You're not protected by Google.”

The lawsuit cites an email Google marketing chief Lorraine Twohill sent to CEO Sundar Pichai suggesting the company was misleading the public about the browsing tool. was.

“Because Incognito is not completely private, there are limits to how strongly we can market it, which necessitates language that is very vague and avoids the risk of doing more damage.” Two Hill wrote to Pichai in 2019.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers originally set a trial date for the case in February, but it was postponed in light of an agreement reached by both parties.

The deal still requires Gonzalez-Rogers' final approval.

