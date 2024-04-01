More than 10 must-see business and innovation events in Houston in April





From pitching contests to expert speaker summits, April is full of opportunities for Houston innovators.

Mark your calendars and register for our roundup of events you won't want to miss.

Note: This post may be updated to include additional events.

April 4 Mission Control: Texas Leadership in Space, Technology, and Innovation

Since its inception, the space industry has expanded across Texas, moving beyond scientific exploration to enable people on the ground to place bets related to tourism, mining, communications, healthcare, food science, national security, and technological innovation across all industries. It has grown into a stage where Even extraterrestrial human settlements. The Texas Lyceum 2024 Public Conference (PubCon) will explore these opportunities and the journey to realize the promise of space and beyond for Texas and the nation.

Throughout the event, an expected 300 industry leaders, Texas legislators and officials will participate in thought-provoking discussions to inform stakeholders and state leaders about the trajectory, challenges, and opportunities of the space economy. To do.

The event begins at the Thompson Hotel on Thursday, April 4 from 2:30 to 9:30 p.m. Click here to register.

April 4th to 6th 2024 Rice Farming Business Plan Competition

The Rice Business Plan Competition is hosted and sponsored by the Rice Alliance for Technology and Entrepreneurship and Rice Business, an internationally recognized initiative of Rice University dedicated to supporting entrepreneurship. , offers a multi-day educational program that reflects real-world experiences. An event for student startups around the world.

The 2024 U.S. Business Plan Competition will award more than $1 million in total investments and prizes. All startups will win at least $950 in prize money, regardless of their placement in the competition.

The elevator pitch event is open to the public and will be held at the Jones School of Management on Thursday, April 4th from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Click here to register.

April 6th 12th Annual Houston Global Health Joint Conference

The conference is an annual gathering of interdisciplinary experts and students passionate about global medical innovation and advancement. The theme of this year's conference is “Global Health Diplomacy: Shaping Policies for Health Impact,” with sub-themes such as vaccine diplomacy, global surgery, the spread of non-communicable diseases, and the global nutrition crisis. It will be taken away. Clinicians, researchers, health professionals, policy makers, and students from all disciplines with an interest in global health are especially encouraged to participate.

The event will be held at the University of Houston School of Medicine on Saturday, April 6th from 7:45 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Click here to register.

April 10 Bayou City Biopulse

Check out the life sciences showcase at The Woodlands. The event will feature vendor exhibits, presentations from business, academic and community development leaders, and a panel discussion about the Woodlands life sciences ecosystem. Spanning five locations totaling more than 80 acres, The Woodlands Innovation District can meet the needs of companies and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) focused on in-house manufacturing (from biopharmaceuticals to industrial biology) It is arranged as follows.

The event will be held at Woodlands Towers on Wednesday, April 10th from 8am to 12pm. Click here to register.

April 18th Underground Energy: All About Hydrogen

Energy Underground is a group of experts accelerating the energy transition in the Houston metropolitan area. Let's come together to learn and support each other's efforts in advancing the energy transition. Make industry connections, secure funding, share deals, recommend people looking to join the energy workforce, and do everything that will lead to bigger and better energy companies.

The event will be held at Cannon West Houston on Thursday, April 18th from 12:00pm to 1:30pm. Click here to register.

April 19th Build Day x Tour: Houston Hackathon

A partnership between ACT House, a leader in human analytics, and Tech Equity Collective, a Google initiative to advance Black innovation in technology, has formed an exciting new accelerator. Participants build their own startup teams, collaborate on ideas, and commit to real-world work. The first-place winning team will receive $10,000, the second-place team will receive $5,000, and the third-place team will receive $2,500.

This event runs from 4pm on Friday, April 19th to 4pm on April 20th. Click here to register.

April 21 Energy Corridor District Earth Day Celebration

Spend the day having fun and raising environmental awareness. Get hands-on and contribute to a collaborative art piece that symbolizes our collective commitment to Mother Earth. Pick up a brush or marker and add some creativity to your canvas.

Learn a little about how the world's top energy companies are contributing to a more sustainable future.Get inspired and find tips for your own eco journey

The event will be held at Terry Hershey Park on Sunday, April 21st from 1-4 p.m. Click here to register.

April 22nd EO4Energy Workshop

Geological Remote Sensing Group (GRSG) Americas, in partnership with the University of Houston, invites you to a workshop focused on the role of Earth Observation (EO) and remote sensing in the energy industry.

As the industry moves towards sustainability based on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations, the importance of EO and remote sensing continues to grow. This workshop will cover insightful case studies, introduce new technologies, and introduce advanced methodologies. Participants will interact with a diverse group of experts from the energy, space, academic, and government sectors.

The event begins on Monday, April 22 at 8 a.m. at Hilton University in Houston. Click here to register.

April 25, 2024 PIDX International US Spring Conference

This industry event explores the intersection of AI and digital standards. All experienced speakers from across the industry will be invited to contribute articles, share use cases and theory, and connect with energy industry attendees.

The accumulated knowledge shared at this event will guide the next stage of PIDX standard development tailored for the energy industry.

The event begins at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at 501 Westlake Park. Click here to register.

April 26 StartupLaunch USA: Ignite the entrepreneurial spirit

This is an immersive online learning experience created for aspiring entrepreneurs who want to start a startup business in the United States. This event will provide attendees with the critical knowledge, skills, and resources needed to navigate the complexities of starting and scaling a successful business.

Through a series of interactive workshops, expert-led seminars, and practical case studies. Participants will learn how to develop innovative business ideas, validate market opportunities, and create viable business models that resonate with target audiences.

The event will be held at the Museum of Natural Sciences on Friday, April 26th from 1pm to 6pm. Click here to register.

April 27 World Youth Foundation: STEAM Innovation Incubator

WYF's STEAM Innovation Industry Pathway (SIIP) is a monthly program for youth outside of school hours designed to bridge the gap between academic, industrial, and digital skills.

Open to youth ages 6 to 24, SIIP is more than a typical program, it's a gateway into the world of metaskills, from design thinking, strategic project management, soft skills development, digital skills development, and industry applications. Offers a dynamic range of skills.

The event will be held at the Sunnyside Health Multi-Service Center on Saturday, April 27th from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Click here to register.

