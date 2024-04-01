Submit your nomination for the 2024 AFROTECH Future 50 list





It's time again for AFROTECH Future 50 to celebrate those who are actively shaping the future.

Released in 2022, this annual list celebrates dynamic investors, future-makers, visionary founders, change-makers and enterprise champions.

Familiar faces featured on previous Future 50 lists include Fawn Weaver of Uncle Nearests, Olamide Olowe of Topicals, Ryan Wilson of The Gathering Spots, Isaac Hayes III of Fanbase, and more.

Future 50 will not only be celebrated on AFROTECH's digital hub and social media platforms, but will also be recognized at the AFROTECH Conference, the largest home for Black people.

Kicking off the 2024 AFROTECH Future 50, we highlighted five individuals who represent each category. Check it out below.

Charles Hudson is a dynamic investor

Dynamic Investors is a venture capitalist that has made significant contributions to the advancement of underserved technology founders. His partner and founder Charles Hudson, managing Precursor Ventures, is the epitome of a dynamic investor. His firm has made over 400 investments in early stage companies, including underserved ones. Precursor Ventures' portfolio includes companies such as Partake Foods, Praxis Labs, Goodr, Rebundle, and Incredible Health. The latter will become a billion dollar company in 2022.

Lanny Smoot is the creator of the future

Future Makers are at the forefront of groundbreaking innovation.

Inventor, Disney researcher, and imaginative Lanny Smoot is known as the creator of the future for her technological contributions to Disney theme parks and experiences. This earned him a place in the National Inventors Hall of Fame. Additionally, he made history with his over 100 patents.

Tope Awotona is a visionary founder

Visionary founders guide the company's impressive growth and foster diversity and inclusion.

Tope Awotona is known as the visionary behind scheduling platform Calendly.

As founder and CEO, he led the company's growth into a billion-dollar company with more than 20 million users worldwide. Additionally, in 2022, Forbes magazine named Awotona one of America's richest immigrants.

story continues

will.i.am is a changemaker

Changemakers have had a huge social impact on the technology industry.

Rapper and singer-songwriter Will.i.am is not only known for his group Black Eyed Peas, but he's also a changemaker for the technology companies he founded, including i.am+ and FYI.

He is a technology entrepreneur, futurist, advisor, and science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) education activist. To further encourage young people, Will.i.am established his i.am.angel Foundation, which provides STEAM opportunities and college scholarships.

Sasunda Brown Duckett is a corporate catalyst

Corporate Catalyst actively promotes diversity and redefines and executes initiatives to achieve this goal.

Sasunda Brown Duckett, president and CEO of insurance company TIAA, is one such person.

Mr. Duckett has been outspoken about diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), which is a cornerstone of TIAA's culture. The insurance company has a Business Resource Group (BRG) that unites underrepresented groups and allies.

Like the five people mentioned above, we would like to congratulate you on your efforts.

Submit for consideration in AFROTECH Future 50 today! Forms close on May 1, 2024.

