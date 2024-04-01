Team demonstrates ultra-wideband tunable terahertz absorber in graphene and hierarchical plasmonic metamaterials





Broadband metamaterial-based perfect absorbers (MPAs) have great potential in many applications. However, designing and manufacturing ultra-wideband terahertz MPAs poses considerable challenges. Credit: Advanced Devices & Instrumentation

Complete absorption results from the strong interaction of light with valence electrons in the conductive material. Optical metamaterials are an effective approach to exploit their superior photon capture capabilities. Therefore, perfect absorbers may be achieved by nanoscale resonant plasmonic and metamaterial structures.

Metamaterial perfect absorbers (MPAs) are typically composed of periodic subwavelength metal (e.g., plasmonic superabsorbers) or dielectric resonant units. Compared to static passive physical systems, tunable metamaterials can dynamically manipulate electromagnetic waves, improving multidimensional control of optical responses. There are two typical strategies to achieve tunable properties in metamaterials: mechanical reconfiguration and modifying the lattice structure of the metamaterial.

In contrast to these classical methods, the combination of functional materials and metamaterial structures provides a way to change the optical properties of materials through external stimuli, achieving faster response speeds. Graphene, a typical tunable functional material, has excellent mechanical, electrical, and optical properties. Incorporating graphene into metamaterial structures significantly enhances the light-matter interaction.

In this vein, Professor Weiping Wu's group has demonstrated a new tunable ultra-broadband terahertz absorber that takes advantage of the unique properties of graphene and hierarchical plasmonic metamaterials. The team's research paper is published in the journal Advanced Devices & Instrumentation.

The metamaterial structure consists of alternating T-shaped gold bars/squares, a dielectric layer, and a graphene layer on top of the gold layer. The average absorption rate of the MPA was achieved at 90% over an ultra-broad frequency range from 20.8 THz to 39.7 THz. We analyze the origin of the broadband characteristics through electric field diagrams and investigate the modulation of the absorption window by graphene. Furthermore, the influence of different parameters on the results is studied, and the potential applications of this structure in the field of optoelectronics are discussed in this work.

Finally, some recently reported broadband absorbers in the THz to far-infrared band are compared and analyzed with current research results. The proposed metamaterial broadband absorber has higher average absorption and wider frequency range. The proposed structure features only one patterned gold layer and has significant advantages compared to other literature in terms of fabrication.

In conclusion, a novel ultra-broadband tunable terahertz absorber of graphene and hierarchically structured plasmonic metamaterials is proposed and studied, and the near-perfect ultra-broadband absorption from 20.8 THz to 39.7 THz is numerically investigated. The proposed absorber is implemented by alternating two gold structures of different sizes within each unit cell. The bandwidth above 90% absorption for broadband absorbers is approximately 18.9 THz.

By adjusting the Fermi energy level of graphene, the position of the ultra-broadband can be tuned. Furthermore, the influence of geometrical parameters on the absorption spectrum of the absorber is quantitatively analyzed. These results indicate that the metamaterial absorber proposed in this study could lead to further improvements in the fields of tunable filtering, detectors, controlled thermal radiation, and other photonic devices. Suggests.

Further information: Xiaoman Li et al, Ultra-Broadband Tunable Terahertz Absorber of Graphene and Hierarchical Plasmonic Metamaterials, Advanced Devices & Instrumentation (2023). DOI: 10.34133/adi.0014

Provided by Advanced Devices & Instrumentation

Citation: Team Demonstrates Ultra-Broadband Tunable Terahertz Absorber in Graphene and Hierarchical Plasmonic Metamaterials (April 1, 2024)

This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except in fair dealing for personal study or research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

