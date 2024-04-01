Growing food in space is difficult. These sensors can help.





The unique polymer can grow and stretch with the plant.

In a study to test stretchable polymers that could potentially grow with space crops, the plants will be closely monitored as they grow.Credit: NASA Marshall Space Flight Center

Growing food efficiently is essential for astronauts on long-duration space missions. Now, a team of researchers has developed a stretchable sensor that measures plant growth as it grows. The sensor could wirelessly transmit data and monitor crop health remotely without disrupting plant development, potentially making fresh food more accessible to astronauts.

“We need to know how well these plants are growing, and current methods either measure the height of the plants with a ruler or weigh the plants to find out how fast they're growing. to see if it's growing,” says study lead author and bioengineer Siqing Wang. At the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. “But that requires a lot of human intervention, and we don't want astronauts to be busy monitoring plant growth on the space station every day.”

The sensor, detailed in the March 13 issue of Device, attaches to plants with medical-grade adhesive and can detect the height and thickness of the plant and its fruit.

Advanced planetary habitat being tested at Kennedy Space Center.Credit: NASA/Leif Heimbold Fresh food in space

In addition to providing fresh food, plants can benefit astronauts by addressing aesthetic and mental health reasons, given the time they spend away from Earth on long-duration missions. But growing food in space is difficult. Currently, the International Space Station (ISS) is frequently supplied with food from Earth in freeze-dried packs. But longer missions, such as the Moon or Mars, make it difficult to send supplies, and the food you pack for the trip can start to break down after months or years.

The ISS has plant growth chambers called the Vegetable Production System (Veggie) and the Advanced Plant Habitat (APH), which monitor plants using cameras and hundreds of sensors. However, Wang said these devices are bulky, which limits their ability to take 2D images if plants cover one of the cameras, which can affect monitoring accuracy. . Sensors attached to plants that grow with them are not very bulky and capture important information about their growth in more than just a photo.

“There are other sensors that record environmental signals and nutrients. However, our purpose is simply to detect the growth rate of plants, and we use this information to adjust conditions and grow plants on the space station. We can optimize growth,” says Wang.

How tall are you?

The sensor took three years to develop and was designed in collaboration with NASA and other researchers. The researchers attached special soft sensors to Avena sativa (oat) plants and monitored their growth. The stretchable polymer detects plant growth as it moves with the plant by measuring changes in electrical signals as the conductive sensor stretches. The researchers found that the sensor is resistant to humidity and temperature and can remain attached to the oat plant and stretch to more than 400 percent of its original size. When the research team compared plant growth with and without electronics, they detected no changes that negatively affected plant growth.

While the experiment focused on oats and grass, Wang plans to test leafy greens and tomato plants next, with a particular focus on outward growth and using sensors to track fruit width. He said he plans to do so.

Current sensors have some limitations, especially that they can only be grown with plants once and cannot be reused. Wang said this was because the research team was primarily focused on finding stretchable polymers that could detect growth while changing as the plant grew.

“We know that [plants] Humanity experiences many stresses during climate adaptation. Soft electronics will have a greater impact on advancing our understanding so that in the future we can ensure that plants are healthy, happy and sustainable, whether in space or on other planets. I think I can play a role. Right here on Earth,” Ying Diao, lead author of the study and professor of biomolecular engineering at the University of Illinois, said in a press release.

Correction: An earlier version of this article misspelled Siqing Wang's name. Fixed.

