Google to delete billions of Chrome browser records in latest settlement





Google has been scrambling in recent months to resolve its backlog of cases ahead of a major antitrust lawsuit with the Justice Department later this year.

The company on Monday settled its fourth lawsuit in four months, agreeing to delete billions of data records it collected about millions of Chrome browser users, according to legal filings. Suits, Chasom Brown et al. Google said the company misled users by tracking his online activity in Chrome's incognito mode, which the company believed was private.

Since December, Google has spent well over $1 billion resolving lawsuits as it prepares to fight the Justice Department, which is targeting Google's search engine and its advertising business in two lawsuits.

In December, Google settled a lawsuit with dozens of attorneys general for forcing app makers to pay higher fees. Six weeks later, the company settled a lawsuit accusing it of inappropriately sharing users' personal information from the defunct social media site Google+. And in March, Google agreed to pay an undisclosed amount to Massachusetts company Singular Computing after it was accused of stealing patented designs, an allegation Google denies.

To put an end to Incognito mode claims, Google will rewrite its disclosures to notify users that it is collecting private browsing data, according to a proposed settlement filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. He says he promised. Users can already see the disclosure on the landing page when they open Incognito mode.

Google has agreed to keep changes to Incognito mode that block third-party cookies by default for the next five years. This limits the amount of web users that can be tracked per site.

The requirement would further ensure privacy for secret users going forward, while also limiting the amount of data Google collects from users, plaintiffs' lawyers led by prominent attorney David Boies said in a filing. There is.

Google will also stop using technology that detects when you enable private browsing, so it will no longer be able to track your choice to use Incognito mode. Google will not pay plaintiffs as part of the settlement, but individuals have the option of suing the company for damages.

Google said in a statement that the lawsuit was without merit.

Google spokesman Jos Castaeda said the plaintiffs had originally sought $5 billion, but received zero. We are happy to delete obsolete technical data that is not associated with an individual and is not used for any form of personalization.

The trial was scheduled to begin in early February, but the parties announced in December that they had agreed to a settlement.

Boise said Monday that the settlement will prevent Google from secretly collecting user data worth billions of dollars, by Google's own estimates.

