AI goes to crypto: DeepMinds co-founder warns about hype and fraud





The AI ​​sector is exploding, with investors racing to pour money into the space, up to $200 billion by next year, according to Goldman Sachs. But industry leaders warn that the growing hype and enthusiasm around AI threatens to undermine the scientific progress needed to move the technology forward.

[AI] Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO of DeepMind, told the Financial Times that this comes with a large amount of hype, perhaps similar to what we see in other hype areas such as cryptocurrencies. He said it also involves unpleasant events and other matters. Some of that is spilling over into AI now, which I think is a bit of a shame. It clouds science and research.

DeepMind is Google's AI research division. It is behind projects such as the former Bard chatbot and AlphaGo, the pioneering AI model that defeated the world champion of the board game Go in 2016. Hassabis he founded DeepMind in 2010 and just four years later he was acquired by Google. That's over $500 million. His DeepMind, which Hassabis still runs, continues to release new AI technologies, including Google's new Gemini AI model (replacing Bard) and new research in areas such as healthcare.

Hassabis has worked in the AI ​​field for over 15 years and had a front row seat to the explosion of public interest sparked by ChatGPT's public launch in November 2022. This fascination with new technology led to the creation of even more AI. – A company focused on. In fact, CB Insights reported in his February that already 36 AI startups have reached unicorn status and 85% of his 800 AI startups identified are still in the early stages. Did. This field is very young and has been revitalized by a large influx of venture capital.

Is AI like cryptocurrency?

From a funding perspective, Hassabis’ comparison between AI and cryptocurrencies makes sense. This is because both have seen a rapid increase in capital and a significant increase in exposure to society. Crypto startups attracted nearly $50 billion in investment from 2021 to 2022, according to Pitchbook data, but that amount fell below $10 billion last year due to falling token prices and waning enthusiasm. In some cryptocurrency sectors, such as NFTs, sales volumes have fallen by more than 90% from their 2021 peak, according to market data compiled by Statista.

The world of AI is made up of a small number of large companies sponsoring large data centers and pouring billions of dollars into research. For example, there are hundreds of small startups leveraging AI for both B2B and consumer products. OpenAI, DeepMind, Microsoft, etc. Hassabis has been working on the cutting edge of AI research for many years. Unlike many of his younger AI businesses currently flooding the market, DeepMind's staff is mostly made up of PhDs like him.

Given the importance of AGI, Hassabis said he believes a more scientific approach should be taken in building AGI. mentioned the ability of

Similar to the world of cryptocurrencies, some AI players are perfecting this technology by using AI voice clones to impersonate people's relatives and using AI to generate fraudulent phishing messages. They use it to commit fraud and steal thousands of dollars. These types of bad actors tarnish the overall image of AI and create reputational issues that Hassabis and other industry leaders must address.

Some analysts have outright called AI a bubble, arguing that the large increases in funding and valuations do not reflect AI's actual capabilities. Their rhetoric echoes some of the key criticisms of the crypto boom period of 2021 and 2022, effectively stating that blockchain and decentralized finance are not truly innovative technologies, but rather that they are The idea is that the money flowing into NFTs was driven by investor excitement rather than actual long-term considerations. value.

Every bubble has a compelling story, Albert Edwards, chief global strategist at Socit Grales, wrote in a note last week. The current narrative focuses on predictions that AI will cause corporate profits to skyrocket, fully justifying the current stratospheric valuations. We who lived in the late 1990s [tech] Bubbles has heard it all, so she turns her eyes to the sky.

