Introducing Google Cloud Credential Wallet





Google Cloud credentials, such as certifications and skill badges, help you demonstrate your expertise in the ever-evolving field of cloud technologies, work toward your next promotion, or prepare for new career opportunities in the cloud. can.

Will you be attending Google Cloud Next in Las Vegas April 9-11? Check out all the opportunities to lead your learning and earn certifications. It's not too late to register for a digital pass.

A recent study led by Pearson VUE found that 92% of digitally qualified individuals are confident in their abilities and 81% are confident in seeking new job opportunities. Whether you want to improve your career prospects, move into a new role, or showcase your cloud expertise, Google Cloud certifications offer a great path to career advancement.

We're excited to introduce new, easy-to-use features to help you showcase your verified skills and demonstrate your Google Cloud expertise. Credential acquirers can now use Google Cloud Credential Wallet, powered by Credly, to manage and share their credentials in one easy-to-access place.

We encourage certification candidates to opt-in to the Google Cloud Skills Directory to stay informed about career-related cloud opportunities.

With Labor Market Insights, earners can find open job opportunities based on verified skills and credentials, including job title, location, employer, and salary insights.

Join us on April 17th at 8am PT for a webinar to learn how to make the most of these tools and features to showcase your skills and lead to job opportunities. Also, don't miss Google Cloud Next 2024. There, you'll find vast opportunities to learn and earn Google Cloud certifications. Check out all the ways to learn with Next here.

Meet Nikiya: Cloud Skills Success Story

Meet Nikiya Simpson, a mother of three from Little Rock, Arkansas. He has many different roles. She is a full-stack engineer at a technology-based healthcare company and is pursuing her master's degree in AI and human-computer interaction at Georgia Tech. She manages an active household.

Nikiya, an avid learner of Google Cloud Skills Boost, uses on-demand learning labs during her breaks to tackle cloud challenges at work. These labs will give her hands-on experience with Google Cloud products and concepts related to Kubernetes, data processing, and application development. Skills By using her badges to acquire targeted and verified skills, Nikiya has significantly improved her resume and career.

I was able to directly apply the skills I gained through earning my skill badges to my career as a software engineer. I know a lot about cloud infrastructure, logging and monitoring, and how to create new solutions in a way that makes me a better engineer. I also get to help people in the community start new projects, and explore ideas for new projects of my own.

Today, Nikiya continues to advance her skillset by earning Google Cloud Skill Badges and also earns the Associate Cloud Engineer certification, giving her the industry credibility she needs to take on more complex projects at work. She mentors aspiring cloud developers as an ambassador for the Women Techmakers program.

See how Google Cloud Skills Boost and Google Cloud credentials contributed to Nikiya's engineering journey. Check out her story here.

