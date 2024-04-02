America is losing the shoe race with China | Working Paper





China not only produces more shoes, but is also the largest shoe producer in the world. How did the United States escape its control of this vital industry, the foundation of the modern economy?

A better question might be, who cares? The number of shoes is not a good indicator of national strength. In fact, no single technology is a good indicator of national strength. The U.S. economy is vast, decentralized, continental in size, and guided by actively competitive markets. It has been highly innovative for decades. Attributing leadership to a single technology (such as railroads in the 19th century or semiconductors today) reflects a common analytical fallacy that misjudges how economics and technology actually create national power. doing. The concept of race itself is a dubious legacy of the Cold War, where there was a finish line (as Eisenhower and Dulles originally pointed out), but the current situation has no finish line.

The story of America falling behind is so predictable that it forms a literary genre. In 1957, the presidential science adviser predicted that the Soviet Union's achievements in mathematics and science education would give it world leadership in ten years' time. In 1969, the Treasury, Commerce, and Agriculture departments warned President Nixon that a powerful new economic entity, the European Union, would replace the United States. In the 1980s, various experts announced that Japan would dominate the world economy. And until recently, there were routine predictions that China would replace the United States, and those predictions still appear regularly.

These predictions have two things in common. First, they were wrong. Second, they were wrong because they counted the wrong things. They did not place their analysis in the context of the larger national economy. Instead, they relied on selecting exemplary indicators, usually proxy indicators that indirectly measured technical success. One recurring problem is the tendency to measure inputs rather than outcomes. Politicians may have great staff and spend more money on elections, but the ultimate metric is how many votes they get. Claims that the U.S. is lagging behind China in 5G, as China deploys more base stations or introduces more 5G-enabled phones, reflect similar confusion over metrics. There is. It's not the number of base stations that matters, but the ability to use 5G to create new goods and services (or use existing goods and services more efficiently). This means new 5G-enabled services and products, and the monetization of those revenues.

The report, which found China leading in 37 out of 44 technologies, does not explain why the United States is a center for the development of artificial intelligence, quantum technology, and biotechnology. China has failed to develop a coronavirus vaccine, lags behind in quantum technology, and China's leader tells the author of a 2018 best-selling book about China's coming dominance of artificial intelligence. There is an anecdote that someone asked why GPT technology was developed in the first place. US? Of the 37 technologies listed, 23 are questionable in which China is said to be leading. Is China really leading in cybersecurity as the report claims? The digital economy relies on cloud computing, next-generation networks (such as 5G and 6G), and software (such as AI products) These are technologies in which the United States has a strong, if not dominant, position.

China is good at manufacturing things invented by others, but it is no longer good at innovation itself. This is the result of political change. Before 2012, China was politically open and on its way to becoming a leading innovator. China still has advantages, but now that it is becoming more politically closed, idea generation has slowed, entrepreneurs, investors and researchers have left, and foreign investment has declined (because , perceptions of increased political risk), and geopolitics disentangles global research and technology. Under different political leadership, China would be a more formidable competitor, but China has made political decisions that emphasize the party's continued control over innovation, putting its innovation capacity at risk. .

Similarly, although the EU spends a lot of money on research and development and has excellent research facilities, its regulations are a strong disincentive to entrepreneurship and commercialization. Income growth in Europe's major economies has been flat for more than a decade. They are not in a position to compete in the digital economy. Because this requires a willingness to accept risk and embrace entrepreneurship. Europe values ​​privacy over innovation.

Since there is no easy way to measure innovation directly, we tend to use indicators such as number of patents issued, R&D expenditure, number of PhDs and publications. It seems reasonable to assume that the more R&D expenditures, the more publications. Patents are correlated with further innovation, and part of their appeal is that they are easy to count, but that alone does not explain the strength of innovation. Until the past few years, the United States has lagged behind in investing in the basic research that forms the basis of innovation and the infrastructure that supports innovation. But for more than 80 years, it has outperformed other economies when it comes to creating valuable new technologies and national income. The strength of America's innovation machine lies elsewhere.

Discussions of technology and innovation rely on indirect proxy measures such as the number of patents. Patents are an indicator that must be used with caution. The argument that once a measure becomes a goal, it ceases to be a good measure is especially true in China's centrally-led economy, where people act to meet the measures set by Beijing, and research depends on the number of patents issued. leading to a situation where patents are rewarded (even if no one uses those patents).

Because technological leadership is related to national power, many quantitative measures may not actually be measurable. Certain indicators, such as the proportion of national income spent on research and development or the number of patents issued, are insufficient by themselves to predict technological leadership. What matters is the ability to use the technology for commercial and military purposes. Looking at the U.S. economy, the overall strength of the U.S. economy relative to other countries is explained by investments in research and development, access to skilled labor, supportive business and intellectual property laws, and a dynamic a financial system and an entrepreneurial business culture.

Nor does technological leadership guarantee military superiority. There are other factors that determine military success, but the most important are political will, leadership, and strategy. Adversaries with advantages in these areas can resist and deter more technologically advanced adversaries (e.g. the Taliban). Using advanced technology on a flawed strategy won't change the outcome. The assumption is that technology has an advantage, and in contests where other factors are equal, technological leadership may be important, but in most situations this technological advantage will have much to do with determining effectiveness. is just one of the elements. Certain quantitative measures may not actually measure what you want to assess. It might be better to ask what a nation wants (wealth, international influence, military power) to determine the contribution of the technology basket.

These issues are not the result of an either-or situation where China makes all the shoes and the US makes none. We consider both the number of shoes produced and their quality and type, and then consider how shoes contribute to wealth, power and military power, and what alternative technologies can replace them. One would need to ask whether (because states are inventive under duress). Answering these questions requires a broader perspective than many reports that consider the entire economy and its technological base. The best predictors remain national revenue and technology market share.

The key to technological leadership lies at the most basic level, access to capital and ideas – both the ability to generate new ideas and the ability to use them. Better measures of success include market share (meaning someone actually buys what you're making), number of startups (especially unicorns), revenue, and long-term trends in national income. These revolve around the central importance of research and the ability to commercialize innovation. This is regional entrepreneurship, and the United States has an advantage over Europe and China, both of which score well on alternative innovation indicators but not so well on outcomes. The biggest risks to the U.S. innovation system are political dysfunction and regulatory ideologues. Although these are domestic problems and not the result of international competition, it is easier to blame China than to look in the mirror.

