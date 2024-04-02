Happy birthday, Gmail! Where would we be without you?





It turns out that Google has a strange habit of making news on April 1st. This is real news, not some April Fool's joke.

The headline on Monday, April 1st of this year was that Google's parent company, Alphabet, had agreed to delete billions of data records collected from users who used the Chrome browser's incognito mode.

This is part of a settlement from a 2020 lawsuit that alleged the company misled consumers about how private Incognito mode was.

(Maybe we should take a moment to acknowledge that nothing we do on the internet is actually private.)

In any case, the news from 20 years ago was probably more exciting for the company. On April 1, 2004, Google announced that he would launch an email service called Gmail.

People thought it was a genuine April Fool's joke when the company promised to give away gigabytes of free email storage. But as it turns out, the joke was about Yahoo, Hotmail, and all the other email services whose user base was much smaller than the 3 billion users of Google Workspace, which includes Gmail, Docs, and other programs. .

Technology design consultant Jared Spool has 119,000 emails in his Gmail inbox. I asked him to look up the oldest one. He said it was a joke email from his father, part of a chain email dated September 22, 2010, that might have been funnier 14 years ago.

Spoor said a big reason Gmail attracted early adopters was the promise of not having to delete emails you didn't really want to delete.

Now, Gmail basically spools external memory.

“I use it as an archive of history, a history of relationships with people as much as anything else,” he said.

Users don't want to go through the hassle of giving up their archives or moving them to another service.

Jason Fried, founder of email company Hey, said users are also reluctant to update all their accounts related to Gmail streaming, banking transactions and Dad Joke newsletters.

“It's the key to the entire digital kingdom,” he said.

However, that doesn't necessarily mean we love Gmail. Or send an email in general.

“What we consistently find is that email is associated with stress,” said Gloria Mark. She studies technology and the workplace at the University of California, Irvine.

According to Mark, we check on average 77 times a day, so this could be a problem.

