Google agrees to delete web browsing data in settlement of Secrets lawsuit





(Bloomberg) – Google said it will delete millions of records about its users’ browsing activities as part of a settlement of a class-action lawsuit that accused it of tracking users without their knowledge.

The lawsuit, filed in 2020, alleges that the Alphabet Inc. division secretly collected data from people using the company's popular Chrome web browser in private incognito browsing mode. According to the complaint, the feature allows users to turn off data collection when using the Chrome browser, but other Google tools, such as advertising technology used on websites, collect data anyway.

Google, which agreed to the settlement in December, will erase billions of data records that reflect people's private browsing, according to details released Monday in a San Francisco federal court filing. Google has also made some disclosures to make it clearer how people's data is collected and what activity is visible on websites when users browse in incognito mode. He said he had made changes. And the company has agreed to allow Incognito mode users to block third-party cookies for the next five years.

“We are pleased to have settled this lawsuit, which we have long believed to be without merit,” Google spokesman Jose Castaneda said in a statement. If you use Incognito Mode, we do not associate any data with you. We are happy to delete obsolete technical data that is not associated with an individual and is not used for any form of personalization.

The plaintiffs sought $5 billion in damages, but the proposed settlement does not include any payment from Google. Instead, individuals will be able to seek damages by filing a complaint against Google in U.S. state court, according to court documents. According to the plaintiffs' lawyers, about 50 people have already committed such acts.

Plaintiffs' lawyers, led by attorney David Boies, called the settlement a landmark and historic step in requiring big tech companies to be transparent with users about how they collect and use data. Ta. Google's agreement to retroactively delete user information is a significant concession because it is fundamental to the company's lucrative advertising business, which relies on the quality of its search engine. It also comes as Google faces multiple regulatory challenges in the U.S. and abroad amid growing concerns about how the tech giant uses the vast amounts of data it collects from its users.

Forrester senior analyst Stephanie Liu said a flurry of complaints, lawsuits and regulatory actions center around companies collecting or sharing customer data in unexpected ways. The rise in privacy-oriented class actions and complaints shows that consumers are increasingly privacy-savvy and taking action. ”

Consumer representatives in the lawsuit, including attorneys from law firms Boies Schiller Flexner and Morgan & Morgan, say the settlement provides significant relief to plaintiffs.

The settlement also forestalls a trial scheduled for February, which is expected to be Google's busiest day in court. A jury trial is scheduled for September in a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Department of Justice and a coalition of state attorneys general that accuses the company of illegally monopolizing digital advertising and violating antitrust laws, and Texas challenges the company's ad tech practices. Similar lawsuits have been filed by the state and other states. Scheduled for March 2025.

In a third case, a U.S. judge in Washington is scheduled to hear closing arguments in May in a landmark federal antitrust case that claims the company illegally monopolizes the online search market.

