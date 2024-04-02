8th GlobalSpin Innovation Summit 2024: Technology and Sustainable Innovation





New Delhi: The Globalspin Innovation Summit held on March 17, 2024 concluded on a high note, marking great strides forward in the field of technology and sustainable development. The summit was meticulously planned by GLOBALSPIN and its founder Yash Arya in collaboration with National Small and Medium Enterprises Corporation, Ministry of MSME and Government. of India. The Emerging Technology Council (ETC) and his IAMKHADI were a grand celebration of innovation, bringing together an esteemed group of policymakers, industry leaders, and technology visionaries.

The first highlights and launch event began with a ceremonial lamp-lit first session, setting the tone for a day dedicated to 'Tech for Good' with a focus on the SME sector. . Welcome speech by Dr. Ajit Nigam, CEO, NIFT Design Innovation Foundation, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. Inaugural speech by Amitabh Nag, CEO of MEITY Basini and Director of Digital India Corporation. Special lecture by Mr. Rajeev Saxena, Undersecretary for Textiles, Government of India. A series of ground-breaking announcements with a keynote speech by Mahabir Singhvi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and insightful remarks from Chief Guest Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Prabhu and industry heavyweights. The foundation has been laid. Green Chain Protocol:- Mr. Raj Kapoor along with government policy makers introduced the Green Chain Protocol. The initiative emphasizes the role of technology in promoting sustainability and promises to align organizations with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). 2. Seal of Trust:- Harmeet Singh announced his Seal of Trust, a new blockchain platform designed to provide enhanced transparency and trust to small and medium-sized businesses. Global Alliance for Ethical AI Innovation (GAEAI): – The Emerging Technology Council's GAEAI aims to set new standards for ethics in AI innovation through a joint effort led by Yash Arya and Aman Bandvi. A charter was born. Purpose Coalition and Purpose Tokens: – Aman Bandvi announced these initiatives with the aim of encouraging purpose-driven leadership and behavioral change through the innovative use of blockchain technology. Transforming the textile industry through innovation and technology: – A major highlight was the launch of the White Paper on Transforming the Textile Industry in India. The document, prepared by NIFT Foundation for Design Innovation (NFDI) and released by Rajeev Saxena, Secretary, Textiles, Government of India, lays out a strategic vision for leveraging technology in revitalizing the textile sector.

Diverse Panel Discussions The summit was rich with panel discussions covering a variety of topics, from innovation in fintech to the future of services and careers in the age of automation. A highlight was “Fireside Chat: Women in Emerging Technology,” which highlighted the summit's commitment to diversity and inclusion.

The Exhibition – Curated by some of the biggest names in the designer India show industry, Mr. Kamal Pugalia, Mr. Harsh Botika and Mr. Yash Arya, who displayed unparalleled expertise and insight.

The exhibition showcased innovative and captivating collections from over 200 diverse and talented fashion designers driving FashionTech. It connected both established and emerging designers with renowned buyers and industry leaders, providing a platform to connect, collaborate and move the industry forward. It served as an unparalleled hub of expertise and insight.

Recognition and Awards The recognition session and MSME awards ceremony recognized outstanding contributions to the technology ecosystem. The award winners include leaders who have made a huge impact in their respective fields, from cybersecurity to digital transformation, and were presented by Mercy Epao, joint secretary of the government's Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises. of India. The following six outstanding award winners were:

1. The Impact Leader of the Year Award was presented to Mr. Amitabh Nag, Chief Executive Officer, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) BHASHINI. India's 2. Ministry of Textiles awards Ecosystem Development Award in Fashion and Textiles to Dr. Ajit Nigam, CEO of NIFT Foundation India's 3. CipherBlade4 CEO Jussi Attola receives Global Cyber ​​Security Leader Award. The Women in FashionTech award goes to Rashmi Chopra, founder of Ecloset5. The Digital Transformation Leader of the Year Award was presented to Gaurav Tripathi, Co-Founder and Group CTO of Innoplexus Consulting Services Pvt. Co., Ltd. 6. The InsurTech Pioneer Award was presented to Mr. Avdhesh Sharma, Vice President of Vitraya Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Closing and Looking Ahead Globalspin Innovation Summit 2024 not only showcased the potential of technology to drive positive change, but also set the stage for future collaborations that promise to reshape India's technology landscape. As we synthesize the insights from the summit into a comprehensive white paper for the Government of India, we share our vision to harness technology for good, promote sustainable development, and foster an inclusive and innovative technology ecosystem. We will continue to work on this.

Knowledge Partners NIFT Foundation for Design Innovation (NFDI) and National Institute of Small and Medium Enterprises (Ni-MSME) will play a key role as the summit's knowledge partners, bringing valuable insights to the forefront of technology and technology discussions. brought expertise. Sustainable innovation.

Startup ecosystem partners Startup India and MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) played a key role in bringing together and integrating various innovations.

The GlobalSpin platform was conceptualized and championed by Yash Arya and is a joint initiative of IAMKHADI and the Emerging Technology Council (ETC). The platform bridges the gap between startups, MSMEs, and PSUs/governments in leveraging emerging technologies for greater social impact.

For more information about the GlobalSpin Innovation & Tech Summit and upcoming initiatives, please visit www.globalspin.net.

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/globalspin-in/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/globalspin.in/

Please contact Deepshika Kashyap, CEO of GLOBALSPIN. Email: [email protected] | Phone number: +91-9540000161 / +91-9540000191

