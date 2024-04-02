After lawsuit, Google promises to destroy incognito browsing data





Google has agreed to destroy or restore billions of Chrome Incognito mode data records as part of a proposed class action settlement filed Monday. The lawsuit accuses the search giant of violating California privacy laws in collecting data in Incognito mode, which can trick users into thinking they have more privacy.

The Brown v. Google settlement would require the company to disclose more information about how it collects information in incognito mode. For the next five years, Incognito mode will block third-party cookies by default.

Google spokesman Jose Castañeda said in a statement: “We are pleased to have settled this lawsuit, which we have long believed to be without merit.” He added that the plaintiffs had originally sought $5 billion in damages but had not received a penny. “We are happy to delete obsolete technical data that is not associated with an individual or used for any form of personalization.”

However, individuals can still sue Google for damages.

The class action lawsuit, originally filed in June 2020, follows a series of complaints over the past few years about how big tech companies collect user data. Companies like Apple, Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon have all been hit with lawsuits for data mismanagement. For technology companies, individual technology and data points are invaluable, especially when it comes to targeted advertising. Aggressive data collection could exceed users' expectations for privacy, which were at the center of the Google lawsuit. And more data collected means more data for cybercriminals to steal in a breach.

Personal browsing habits can also be algorithmically adjusted to influence users. U.S. lawmakers have similar concerns about TikTok, a Chinese-owned social media app with 150 million U.S. users. That's why the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill last month that would force the sale of TikTok to a U.S. company due to fears that the Chinese government could spy on Americans or spread misinformation.

Data can be collected and misused, as was the case with the 2016 Cambridge Analytica scandal. The scandal saw the company trick Facebook into providing data on millions of its users so it could target pro-Trump and pro-Brexit political ads. Meta settled the lawsuit for $725 million.

If you want to move away from Google's search products, there are several browsers built around protecting your privacy. DuckDuckGo positions itself as a privacy-focused browser and search engine. Brave is another browser that blocks all ads, trackers, and third-party cookies by default. Even if you decide to stick with Chrome, here are some tips for Chrome, Safari, and Edge to increase your online browsing privacy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/after-lawsuit-google-commits-to-destroying-incognito-browsing-data/

