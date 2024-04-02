Top Technology Conferences in April 2024





Spiceworks News & Insights brings you the key technology conferences for April 2024 and a curated catalog of events all in one place. Check out five of the most important conferences coming up this month.

The technology industry is expected to record “moderate” growth in 2024, which is welcome as recession and inflationary forces due to global geopolitical upheavals and other supply constraints will weaken.

Aberdeen Strategy & Research found in “The State of IT 2024: How Does Your Organization Compare?” that 66% of organizations plan to increase their IT investments in 2024. In response, Deloitte noted in its 2024 Technology Industry Outlook report that 55% of executives plan to increase their IT investments. The technology industry is rated “healthy” or “very healthy” in the fourth quarter of 2023 poll, and 62% expect it to remain at this level six months from now.

Meanwhile, Gartner predicts that software and IT services will increase global IT spending by 6.8% to nearly $5 trillion by 2024.

Optimism around artificial intelligence (AI), the proliferation of cloud computing and the need for cybersecurity measures is expected to drive technology spending this year, according to Deloitte.

Last month at NVIDIA GTC 2024, the industry realized the potential of new hardware and available pure computing power. This month, we take a closer look at software, Google's cloud-based services ambitions, Intel's vision, and dive into the data that powers it all.

Check out Spiceworks News & Insights' selection of tech conferences to watch in April 2024.

Top Tech Conferences for April 2024 1. Google Cloud Next 2024

The conference, hosted by Google Cloud, is a place for the third-largest cloud provider to show off its reach. Google Cloud Next is known to be primarily enterprise and developer-centric, and the AI ​​advancements should reflect just that.

The keynote lineup will discuss how the company sees the future of software development and its plans to help organizations increase efficiency, empower employees, engage customers, and drive growth with generative AI. A detailed explanation is suggested.

Google Cloud Next 2024 will draw approximately 30,000 people to Las Vegas and feature 778 sessions over three days.

Location: Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, Nevada

Date: April 9-11, 2024

Attendance: Offline.Paid registration required

2. ODSC East 2024

Open Data Science Conference 2024 begins the fourth week of April and will attract more than 280 speakers and attendees from approximately 1,700 companies. ODSC East 2024 will also feature more than 60 workshops, tutorials, and training sessions on data that feeds AI.

Attendees can choose sessions from 12 tracks including Data Engineering, AI Bootcamp, MLOps and LLMOps, Data Visualization, and more. This conference is primarily aimed at data scientists and machine learning engineers, but is open to anyone interested in improving their data science skills.

Don't miss the Ai X keynote from Dr. Alex Pentland, MIT professor and founder and director of MIT Connection Science.

Location: Boston Hines Convention Center

Date: April 23-25, 2024

Participation: Offline, paid registration required.Virtual, paid registration required

See more: AI powerhouse on display: Best of NVIDIA GTC 2024

3. Intel Vision 2024

Intel Vision 2024 is about AI and Intel's role in exciting new technologies. After coining the word “silicon” at Intel Vision 2023, the company is being watched closely to see what Intel will emphasize next.

One of the highlights of the 19-session conference will be Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger's keynote address on enterprise AI, AI-driven business enablement, and its fit with Intel's “silicon, software, and services.” .

The conference will also serve as a way to pick the brains of Intel executives regarding current and future projects planned by the U.S. semiconductor company.

Location: Arizona Grand Resort and Spa, Phoenix, Arizona

Date: April 8-9, 2024

Attendance: Offline.Paid registration required

4. Microsoft 365 Community Conference

This Microsoft 365 community event is for users interested in integrating Microsoft AI products such as Copilot for Microsoft 365, including Teams, Viva, SharePoint, and Windows, into their services.

AI-powered workplaces are a hot topic, and everyone is expected to have an interesting perspective.

Microsoft 365 Community Conferences are also a great way for admins to stay up-to-date on the latest company news, updates, and trends, and to connect with colleagues.

Location: Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort, Orlando, Florida

Dates: April 30 – May 2, 2024

Attendance: Offline.Paid registration required

5. Conference by Women Engineers Network

This month, Women in Tech Network will host the Women in Tech Global Conference 2024, which includes three events: Career Growth Summit 2024, Key Tech Summit 2024, Chief in Tech Summit 2024, and Global ESG Impact Summit 2024.

This all-virtual conference will feature 700 speakers from 179 countries for keynotes, panels, breakout rooms, technical workshops, and more.

Location: Virtual.Limited face-to-face social gathering

Date: April 23 – April 25, 2024

Participation: Online.Paid registration required

Which conferences are you looking forward to attending? Share with us on LinkedInOpens in new window, XOpens in new window or FacebookOpens in new window. We look forward to hearing from you!

Image source: Shutterstock

Other events

