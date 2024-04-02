How PC AI improves customer experience: A conversation with Dells Raj Kumar Rishi





The convergence of personal computing and artificial intelligence (AI) is currently at the forefront of technological transformation. At the helm of this exciting situation is Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and General Manager, Dell Technologies India Consumer & Small Business (CSB). With his nearly 30 years of experience spanning business and general management across the IT and consumer electronics industries, Rishi brings rich insight into the evolving role of his PC and the critical impact of his AI integration. .

As the architect of Dell's strategy in India, a vital market, Rishi's perspective provides a compelling story about the key trends that will shape the expansion of the PC landscape in 2024 and beyond. Dell is focused on harnessing the potential of AI and is poised to redefine the boundaries of personal computing and usher in a new era of innovation and user-centric experiences.

Business Today digs into Rishi's insights to explore the transformative power of AI on the PC, Dell's pioneering innovations, and the future of computing driven by customer-centric innovation. This is a journey to the heart of technological evolution, where the convergence of AI and personal computing heralds a paradigm shift in the way we interact with our devices and navigate the digital realm.

PD: How do you see the key trends shaping the expansion of the PC landscape in 2024, especially considering recent advances in the integration of hardware, software, and AI?

Rishi: The PC landscape is in the midst of a major transformation, with artificial intelligence (AI) poised to transform the way users interact with their devices. Hardware innovations such as thinner form factors, immersive displays, and improved connectivity continue to advance, while AI integration makes PCs even more responsive, adaptable, and user-friendly. We believe this integration will be as revolutionary as the early days of the PC. Whether it's gaming, productivity, or creativity, AI takes the PC experience to new heights, helping users accomplish more with ease and efficiency.

PD: With the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across industries, how do you see AI being leveraged on PCs to improve the customer experience? What specific innovations are you introducing?

Rishi: The importance of AI in PCs extends to its ability to enhance user interactions, increase efficiency levels, and reveal innovative capabilities at previously unimaginable levels. AI increases productivity by automating routine tasks, optimizing workflows, and facilitating complex processes more efficiently, freeing users to focus on more important tasks. PCs also offer the unique advantage of being able to tailor AI systems to individual users, leveraging their own datasets to ensure customized functionality and performance. The very premise of AI gives the PC the ability to move from being just a tool to becoming the center of the user's world.

Dell has been at the forefront of innovative PC development for years. By keeping users and their needs in mind at every stage of development, we have been able to design solutions for a variety of use cases. AI has the potential to transform his PC experience, and we're ready for it. Also, our exciting lineup of AI-enabled PCs will be launched in India soon.

PD: Can you dive deeper into the potential use cases and applications for AI-enabled PCs and highlight how these technologies are driving personalization and improving the overall customer experience?

Rishi: Integrating AI into devices reduces dependence on cloud-based computation. This increases the autonomy and flexibility of your computing environment. Additionally, AI also simplifies tasks such as connecting to local networks and configuring peripherals such as printers. This means that a future where connectivity is ubiquitous and computing experiences move seamlessly across all your favorite devices is not far away. It works so well that it's like your PC has its own AI assistant, streamlining the management of both your work and personal endeavors. From scheduling appointments to providing customized recommendations based on contextual data, these tasks are easily managed in the background. With AI turning his PC into a reliable companion, the user can be more productive and enjoy leisure time wherever he is.

PD: As the role of the PC evolves in both the consumer and small business sectors, how does Dell envision AI technology shaping the future of computing and driving innovation in this space? What role does customer feedback play in this?

Rishi: AI plays a vital role in enhancing both the intelligence and functionality of PCs and enriching the user experience. A key advance lies in the advent of neural processing units (NPUs). With NPU, your PC no longer relies solely on the central processing unit (CPU) or graphics processing unit (GPU) for processing and performance. Instead, you can allocate resources intelligently and choose the best compute engines for different workloads. This advancement heralds a new era of efficiency and productivity for users.

For example, consider a content creator who is taking advantage of the latest NPU features. Freed from the constraints of relying solely on the CPU or GPU, users can now quickly edit images while preserving battery life. Similarly, the integration of mainstream PC-aligned acceleration engines streamlines processes across a wide range of applications. This integration extends AI capabilities to new form factors and applications, promising a better user experience and increased productivity.

