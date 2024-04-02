Cities can lead the conversation on responsible government use of AI





Governments are excited to leverage artificial intelligence, spurred by the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022. While some countries, such as Canada and Germany, developed national AI strategies to ensure the responsible development of AI as early as 2017, many countries around the world have The United States, in particular, has been slow to develop meaningful policy and governance mechanisms. The recent passage of AI legislation in the EU has created further pressure on national direction regarding the responsible use of AI.

A recent Office of Management and Budget memorandum requiring each federal agency to appoint a chief AI officer signals a U.S. commitment to strengthening AI governance, but the specific mechanisms are less clear. . As the United States considers the applications, ethics, and governance of AI, it should look to cities where meaningful, approaches to AI efforts are not stifled by minimal federal direction.

AI is helping cities do everything from leveraging digital twins for urban planning, to implementing algorithms for service-oriented areas like locating potholes, to controversial uses like predictive policing and finding homeless encampments. It has long been in the repertoire of tools we use. However, parallel to the rise of large-scale language models (LLMs), growing public awareness and concern about government use of AI tools has led cities to consider using these technologies.

There's a good reason for that. Cities will share stories of how rapid technology adoption went wrong. Toronto's Sidewalk Labs failed smart city project has become an infamous parable for urbanists. Despite boasting futuristic features such as robotaxis, heated sidewalks, and automated trash collection, the project ultimately ended due to widespread public outcry over data access and ownership. Canceled in May 2020. In Rotterdam, an AI-powered fraud detection system was found to unfairly discriminate based on ethnicity and gender. These and countless other examples alert cities to consider the human side of technology governance. And this week, reports from nonprofit news sites TheMarkup and Documented revealed that chatbots deployed by New York City to answer questions about business operations are instructing people to break the law.

As the hype around generative AI made waves in the media, local governments responded with a range of responses, from a mild wait-and-see approach to immediate practical regulation. In Boston, the Department of Innovation and Technology (DoIT) will soon release guidelines on responsible experimentation, providing city officials with examples of how to experiment with generated AI prompts, and preventing bias, hallucinations, and the sharing of personal data with AI systems. I warned you about sharing. .

In Seattle, interim guidelines pave the way for codified policies that align with existing fairness and privacy standards, and establish oversight to continually assess the risks of generative AI models. Smaller cities have also recently become AI-enabled, with Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Los Altos Hills, California passing regulations through their city councils in recent months. The City of Chattanooga, Tennessee, initially paused its use of generative AI, but has since adopted a crawl, walk, run approach, working with key stakeholders to hold staff accountable. We have developed tools such as prompt libraries that allow you to interact with AI.

Although still in the early stages, cities are realizing that by working together they can outperform a lagging federal government and lead action on complex policy issues. The San Jose GovAI Coalition, which brings together more than 100 local governments to address the use and ethics of AI, has published template policy manuals and vendors to guide cities of all sizes as they consider how to approach AI. We created a tool similar to a contract. By creating these types of partnerships, large cities can lend their ability to conduct AI audits and reviews to smaller cities that may not have the time and resources to work carefully with vendors. while at the same time putting demand-side pressure on LLM developers. More transparency and accountability.

Similarly, MetroLab is convening policy-specific groups of urban practitioners and university academics to develop use cases and guidance for AI in the public sector. Additionally, the National League of Cities AI Advisory Board is working with local governments across the country to develop a handbook to help governments understand and utilize AI in government operations and public services.

In the United States, local governments often serve as testing grounds for federal policy. However, when it comes to the issue of responsible AI use, cities can become AI leaders, especially if leaders share information with each other. By scouring repositories of use cases, developing standards for vendors, and collaborating on training and education efforts, cities and local governments can help create responsible AI usage policies that serve the interests of residents and the country. You can build your infrastructure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techpolicy.press/cities-can-lead-the-conversation-on-responsible-ai-use-by-governments

