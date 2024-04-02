Experts highlight innovative drivers to enhance quality development





Employees work at a display unit production facility in Chongqing on March 14. [Photo/Xinhua]

According to The Economist, China's focus on developing new high-quality productive capacity will inject new impetus into the country's high-quality development, significantly contributing to global economic recovery, and at the same time attracting domestic and foreign investment. It will provide a huge business opportunity for the home.

Huang Hanquan said that China will strengthen scientific and technological innovation, especially innovation in cutting-edge disruptive technologies, foster new growth engines, and gain competitiveness in a new round of global technological revolution and industrial transformation. He said that efforts should be strengthened. Director of the Macroeconomic Research Academy, which is affiliated with the National Development and Reform Commission.

Emphasizing the important role of innovation, the phrase “new quality productive forces” refers to a high level of productivity freed from traditional economic growth models. This productivity is characterized by high technology, high efficiency and high quality, and is consistent with the nation's new development philosophy.

According to him, the country has the potential for new high-quality production, given its innovation-driven development strategy, increased investment in research and development, talented human resources and the growing demand of people for high-quality products and services. It is said that conditions are favorable for cultivating power.

Huang rejected speculation that China's economy was showing signs of plateauing, saying the country's economic growth gained momentum in the first two months of this year, with improvements in key indicators such as consumption, fixed asset investment, exports and imports. He said it had increased.

He said China's economy is expected to expand at a steady pace with a potential growth rate of 5-6 percent in the coming years, mainly due to technological innovation. He said the development of new high-quality production capacity will play an important role in driving China's economic growth.

Noting that China has become an important driving force for global economic development, Mr. Huang said China will step up its efforts to develop new high-quality production capacity and increase its investment in new technologies, products and services. It will create huge market demand and create new investment opportunities for domestic and foreign investors, he said. .

He said new high-quality production forces will be mainly driven by innovative technological advances, innovative allocation of production factors, and significant industrial transformation and sophistication.

Further efforts will be made to maximize the role of enterprises, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, in promoting scientific and technological innovation, promoting the integration of innovation achievements with industrial applications, and fostering strategic emerging industries and the future. Efforts should be made. Mr. Huang said he is promoting the upgrading of industry-oriented industries and traditional industries.

Huang said to accelerate the development of new high-quality production forces, deepen reforms in technology, education, talent training and other fields, accelerate the establishment of a national unified domestic market, and strengthen the training of high-tech talents. emphasized the need to .

To further attract foreign enterprises, expand high-level opening-up, strengthen international cooperation and exchanges in the field of science and technology, and encourage foreign enterprises to cooperate with Chinese research institutions and enterprises in technological research and innovative practices. It is extremely important to support the Against China, he added.

Denis Depou, global managing director of market consultancy Roland Berger, said: “What's really important for China this year is to transform the Chinese economy and make it more productive, more value-added, and not just for China. “I believe it's about further transforming the economy towards more sophisticated products.” Not only domestic market but also export is possible. ”

He said foreign companies can play a greater role in supporting China's transformation in areas such as decarbonization, automation and digitalization of industrial and supply chains, adding that the country can develop new quality He added that the focus on developing high productivity is all about economic transformation.

He said these new high-quality production capacities will attract more investment from foreign companies, help Chinese companies transform and bring more technology to the world's second-largest economy.

Technology and innovation are key to bringing about disruptive change in China's economy, with China boasting strong competitive advantages in several new areas such as electric vehicles, energy storage, solar power and wind power, DePu said. he said.

