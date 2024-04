WSU staff and students have been recognized for their innovation through the John A. See Innovation Award.

Wichita State University professors and graduate students have been awarded the 2024 John A. See Innovation Award.

The John A. See Innovation Award is given annually as a way to recognize novel ideas that meet a market need and have the potential to advance through early prototyping stages and attract additional funding. Examples of supported costs include prototype development, design, product testing, and market analysis.

The 2024 award winners are:

Richard Sack, Laboratory Manager, School of Engineering Project Innovation Hub; His award-winning research project is titled Fabrication of Conductive Nanoscale Fibers Combining Electrospinning and Ultrasonic Phased His Arrays. A successful prototype for the production of non-conductive fibers has been developed and tested. The next step, supported by this award, is to incorporate new technology to develop ground plates that create conductive fibers. Sack suggests that the resulting nanoscale wires could have applications in antennas for 6G communications, lightning protection and radar absorption for aircraft, a variety of biomedical devices, and scanning devices. Nick Vasilescu, a graduate student majoring in innovation and design, won the award for his TestKey biotech startup. TestKeys' development of rapid genetic material testing technology speeds the detection of complex emerging diseases and creates an alternative to traditional laboratory-based testing methods. Nick evaluates the feasibility of products and aims to make advanced testing easy, accessible, and affordable for everyone.

The John A. See Award began in 2014 after See donated $1 million to provide prizes to WSU faculty and students who conduct outstanding research or other important work.

Mr. See served as Director of Flight Test and Prototype Development at Boeing until his retirement in 1985. Although he is not an alumnus of Wichita State University, he has been a generous supporter of WSU because he appreciates the importance of higher education and believes in the university's commitment to growth and pioneering efforts.

About Wichita State University

Wichita State University is the only urban public research university in Kansas, enrolling more than 23,000 students between its main campus and WSU Tech, including students from every U.S. state and more than 100 countries. included. Wichita State University and her WSU College of Engineering are known for being student-centered and driving innovation.

Wichita State University is located in the largest city in a state with one of the highest concentrations of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM)-related jobs in the United States, offering unique opportunities for applied learning, applied research, and career opportunities. offers innovative routes. For all of our students.

A physical extension of Wichita State University's main campus, the Innovation Campus is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing research and innovation parks, spanning more than 120 acres and home to many global companies and organizations. is based.

