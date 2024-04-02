Tech-Enabled Transactional Practice of the Year, Law Firm: Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe





Becker is pleased to announce that Ronald L. Pearl has joined the firm as a consultant in the community association practice.

Congratulations to Becker's newest shareholder Donald P. Dufresne REAL ESTATE | Government Law and Lobbying

In Memoriam: Marvin Salenger (1937-2024) One of the World's Truly Great Trial Lawyers The New York legal community is proud to honor Marvin Salenger, a luminary of trial lawyers who became synonymous with excellence and integrity in the courtroom. I'm mourning the death. There will be no more Marvin Salenger. He wasn't just a great lawyer. He was a force of nature and embodied a rare blend of intelligence, humor, compassion, empathy, and understanding. His engaging personality effortlessly drew people to him, and his ability to connect on a personal level made meeting him memorable. In every interaction, Marvin had a charm that made individuals feel valued and heard, as if they were the sole focus of his intentions. His genuine concern for people transcended boundaries and won him many fans captivated by his countless stories and unwavering honesty. Despite his incredible accomplishments and accolades, Marvin remains surprisingly humble and modest, a testament to his down-to-earth nature and true humility. His love for the law was matched only by his love for humanity, and his dedication to seeking justice for the vulnerable extended far beyond the courtroom. In 1985, Marvin Salenger and Bob Sack founded a firm that would quickly demonstrate excellence in personal injury and medical malpractice law. He started with just one paralegal, and they developed a vision that he grew into one of New York's premier trial firms. For Marvin, the courtroom was more than just a stage. It was his natural habitat where his talent flourished and his passion for advocacy was kindled. His presence commanded respect and his performance in court was legendary. We remember not only his legal talent but also his deep humanity. His legacy will remain a guiding light for future generations of legal professionals, reminding us all of the power of intelligence, integrity, humor, and compassion in the pursuit of justice. Marvin Salenger was, and always will be, a true giant of trial lawyers.

