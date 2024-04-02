Prepare for the solar eclipse with the full bundle from Walmart





On April 8, a total solar eclipse is expected to pass through the eastern half of the United States, following a path that starts in Maine and ends in Texas. The southwest eclipse path passes through several states and can reach nearly 100% coverage in certain areas.

Make the most of this spectacular astronomical phenomenon by observing it firsthand. Pick up your solar eclipse glasses and witness the event with your own two eyes (blurred, of course). However, glasses are not the only tool you have. In celebration of the upcoming solar eclipse, Walmart has created a complete solar eclipse bundle packed with all the essentials and a few treats needed for the ideal solar eclipse viewing session.

walmart eclipse bundle

walmart eclipse bundle

Everything included in the Walmart Solar Eclipse bundle

The solar eclipse bundle comes with 5 solar eclipse glasses so you can safely view the event with friends and family. It also comes with a phone lens specifically designed to take photos of the solar eclipse that won't be completely washed out or overexposed.

In addition to these items, Walmart has added a few items that are not directly related to the eclipse, but will liven up your viewing party. This includes snacks like Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies, Milky Way Candy Bars, and Mini Moon Pies, as well as outdoor gear like Igloo Coolers and Ozark Folding Camp Chairs.

Solar eclipses only last a few minutes, so hosting an event with a few minutes of snacks, drinks, and seating in an open outdoor space will help build anticipation and make the astronomical phenomenon the social event it should probably be from next time onwards. It will be an event. His show is available until 2044 in the United States.

VisiSolar Eclipse Glasses (Pack of 5)VisiSolar Eclipse Smartphone Photo Filter Lens (Pack of 2)

Now 33% off

Westfield Outdoors Inc. Ozark Trail Basic Quad Folding Campchair with Cup HolderDiscovery 3D Solar SystemExxel Outdoors LLC Ozark Trail Packable BlanketIgloo 48-Qt. Laguna Ice Chest Cooler

Now 17% off

Olympia Tools International Inc. Ozark Trail 40-Oz.Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler Moon Pie Mini Chocolate Marshmallow Sandwich (12 Pieces) Mars Milky Way Fun Size Milk Chocolate Candy Bar Little Debbie Cosmic Brownie Other Eclipse Viewing Accessories Celestron Eclip Smart Safe Eclipse Binoculars

Now 43% off

Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket Easy Rider

25% off now

Coleman camp chair with 4 can cooler

20% off now

Oyster Tempo Bundle (First Edition)

Now 17% off

Tom Price is an associate review editor at Popular Mechanics and has also contributed to Runner's World and Bicycling. He has covered product reviews, startup news, and even professional wrestling. In his free time, he enjoys watching exaggerated television and bad movies, and exercising for beauty rather than health. To learn more about his work, check out his website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.popularmechanics.com/space/a60357389/solar-eclipse-bundle-walmart-april-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos