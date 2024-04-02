



Do not panic! Today is April Fool's Day. In other words, the internet is full of jokes, some of which are heavenly. If you stumbled across the University of Vermont's (UVM) press release about the April 8 total solar eclipse, your heart might be in shock. The headline reads, “The path and date of the solar eclipse have been miscalculated.”

Well, that certainly caught our attention.

If you take a closer look at the press release, you will see that[b]The laser-based model, led by the National Astronomical Observatory's Department of Measurement, Coordination and Astronomy, does not take into account the time it takes for light to travel from the sun. [NO-MA’AM], is shown to be off by 7 days and 1,843 miles. ” And that means “it’s upon us now,” Sarah Phillips, a member of UVM’s Class of 2025, said in her statement.

Related: Solar eclipses through history: A roundup of the best photos

Normaam, indeed. Fortunately, this release is all just a big April Fool's joke. Still, I don't blame you for worrying.

Predicting solar eclipses is a very precise science, but on the bright side, humans have almost perfected the mathematics. “Current eclipse predictions have an accuracy of less than one minute over hundreds of years,” NASA explains on its eclipse FAQ page.

Simply put, scientists calculate the geometry and dynamics of the Earth, Moon, and Sun to organize their relative motion, then input that information into a computer to calculate numbers. This allows computers to determine the timing of past and future solar eclipses.

That being said, we are really in crisis regarding the eclipse. Not because of its path or timing, but because of its potential cloud cover. We still have a week to go, and the forecast can (and very likely will) change, but current models suggest that much of the total path will likely be influenced by cloud cover. But all we can do is wait!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.space.com/2024-total-solar-eclipse-april-fools-day-joke The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

