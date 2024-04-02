Russian SME delegation visits Jiangxia District, Wuhan City for economic and trade cooperation





WUHAN, China, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On March 28, some small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from Russia and Jiangxia District, Wuhan City, Hubei Province, central China, joined forces to promote bilateral relations. Exchange activities were held between According to the Wuhan Jiangxia District Public Relations Bureau, the two sides will promote economic and trade cooperation and aim for win-win development.

A Russian SME delegation visits local companies in Jiangxia District, Wuhan City, China.

“Jiangxia District accelerates the development of a modern industrial system with science and technology innovation at its core, promotes the mutual promotion of technology and industry with cost control at its core, and promotes cost reduction, innovation and human resources development, and the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises. “We will do so,” said District Director Xu Guichuan.

“We sincerely welcome you to choose Jiangxia for further development, share new growth opportunities and achieve new achievements together,” Xu added.

Alexander Kalinin, Chairman of the All-Russian Non-Governmental Organization of Small and Medium Enterprises (OPORA Russia), introduced the development of small and medium-sized enterprises in Russia.

In his opinion, Jiangxia has a very advanced development of automobiles, new materials, high-tech industries and other industries.

The Prime Minister said that through this activity, we will further strengthen communication and cooperation with Jiangxia Province, deepen exchanges and cooperation, and strengthen bilateral relations by promoting bilateral economic and trade cooperation to a new level. I'm looking forward to it.

The exchange activities will be attended by major leading companies in the automotive and spare parts, health, new energy, rail transport, intelligent manufacturing and other industries of the region, who will exchange business cooperation opportunities with Russian SME delegations.

16 Chinese and Russian companies signed a letter of intent to cooperate, marking the beginning of a new chapter of cooperation and exchanges.

Representatives of OPORA Russian entrepreneurs also visited local companies such as Conex New Energy and Jinpan Technology to negotiate economic and trade cooperation on the import and export of new energy equipment, auto parts, medical and health sector products. went.

