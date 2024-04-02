Summit combines high tech and agriculture





From automated sprayers and drones to self-driving tractors and farm business software, technological advances are changing the way we farm. This slideshow provides a special look at the technologies that could be on your farm or office in five years.

Why is this important? Agricultural technology is a fast-growing industry that is expected to continue its upward trend for the foreseeable future. According to AgFunders Global AgriFoodTech Investment Report 2023, global investment has steadily increased over the past decade, from $1 billion in 2012 to more than $10 billion in 2022.

Few places in the United States see this investment more clearly than at the annual World AgriTech Innovation Summit in San Francisco.

Agricultural technology is no longer about farmers in the field with pitchforks. Marcelo Pomerantz, an associate at Cooley, a global law firm specializing in life sciences, says the field is highly sophisticated. The firm assists small and medium-sized agricultural technology startups with litigation and patent protection.

Big tech brands like Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, which have not traditionally had a footprint in agriculture, are also trying to ride the wave. As a result, farming is full of new tools, some of which may not be collected at the farm gate.

Pomerantz says he thinks farmers are understandably skeptical. They have a lot of people knocking on their doors. But at the end of the day, results are results.

Foreign companies are similarly vying for a slice of the North American market. For example, among the companies participating in the California Summit was Towing, a Japanese technology company that makes products for biochar pretreatment and microbial cultivation. The company's goal is to regenerate degraded soil.

It makes it possible to supply nutrients to the soil. According to Takuto Nagata, president of Towing Co., which brought it to the United States, the brand already has a foothold in Japan, with 200 farmers using the product.

partner up

In a sense, the summit is a meeting place where innovation seeks to partner with venture capital. This included a start-up phase to formalize the process by allowing small businesses to pitch their ideas to larger companies.

In one session, Christoph Brod, CEO of BeeFutures in Oslo, Norway, talked about his brand of technology, hive phototherapy, and said he was bringing technology to bees. If we want to increase pollination, we need to learn a lot from bees.

Many others gathered at the booth seeking funding and partners to expand their business.

I was able to chat with potential partners. We had the capacity and were ready to expand, said Terry Arden, CEO of CropVue Technologies, a Canadian company that uses artificial intelligence to attach solar cameras to insect traps that monitor egg hatching. Masu. I came here for the scale. I was looking for a partner.

CropVue Technologies is five years old and operates 6,000 units in 20 countries. We are affiliated with FMC. So far, Arden's cameras have been well received on farms.

Arden says it's to coddle the apple orchard moths, showing images of the inside of the traps on his smartphone. The AI ​​algorithm marks a circle around the insect, making it clearly visible. He brought out graphs of historical data. If you look at all the numbers for last year, you will see that the pests arrived in his May.

When pesticides were used, numbers spiked, but then declined.

Guardian Agricultural representatives were also seeking investment to expand its agricultural electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) sprayer drones.

Forrest Father, head of the startup's California site, says this is one of the best events to meet people with lots of money. Mr. Father, who comes from his sixth generation of California farmers, was displaying his new 20-gallon payload drone. He says it's larger and more robust compared to other products on the market.

Last year, Guardian received permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to operate its aircraft across the United States and secured at least $20 million in funding. According to the Guardian, the company's eVTOL is the first commercial-scale drone to begin operating in the United States. At least four machines are spraying crops in California's Salinas Valley.

This is our first public appearance, he says. I think I was in the right place in the right market at the right time.

