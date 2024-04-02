In case of solar eclipse, universities give physicists football star treatment





Oberlin College and Conservatory of Music

Universities across the country will be closed next week due to the solar eclipse. At the same time, distance learning options mean that students and instructors who choose to view the eclipse may be held responsible for any learning that might have otherwise occurred. The University at Buffalo, for example, canceled in-person classes on April 8 because more than 1 million visitors are expected to visit the Buffalo area. However, the institution is encouraging instructors to offer remote instruction with asynchronous options for students who cannot attend in real time. (Inside Higher Ed expects there will be a minority of voices defending the day of the total solar eclipse, similar to “Let's make a snow day a snow day.”)

Some universities chose to cancel classes for several hours on the day of the eclipse. For example, Gannon University will close from 1:20 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the University of Dayton will cancel classes from 1:25 p.m. to 4:50 p.m.

Other universities are more lenient in canceling classes. For example, Indiana University canceled classes at all campuses across the state for the entire day, without mentioning make-up classes, in order to allow as many IU community members as possible to experience the eclipse.

Spider and total solar eclipse with diamond ring effect.

kdshutterman/Getty Images

Those attending red or green colleges may witness an enhanced Purkinje effect, where colors appear desaturated minutes before totality. Reds darken and greens become otherworldly bright. Wildlife reactions, wind changes, and radio wave scrambling may also be more pronounced during totality. But community members at Duke University, whose main color is navy blue, may be hesitant to wear their North Carolina State rival's red (especially after Sunday's NCAA Tournament game).

For many physicists, the eclipse is also a welcome opportunity to depoliticize science.

The sun's corona visible around the moon during a total solar eclipse.

Space Frontier/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

I wasn't happy with much of the way science was presented during the pandemic. David Donovan, a physics professor and chair of the physics department at Northern Michigan University, said people tried to use it to advance their agendas. With a solar eclipse, you see something nice, and it doesn't matter what the politics are.

In anticipation of April's total solar eclipse, Inside Higher Ed is providing physics and astronomy teachers and students across the country with statistical poetry like the Harper's Index. Many have spent years preparing for this multi-minute, community-based event, which relies in large part on clear skies.

A statistical ode to physicists before the eclipse

Number of total solar eclipses seen by Rice University astronomy professor and eclipse enthusiast Patricia Leaf: 17

Number of total solar eclipses seen by astronomer Glenn Schneider, professor emeritus at the University of Arizona: 33

Number of public guests Indiana University is prepared to host during the April 2024 total solar eclipse: 52,626

According to Navajo culture, number of people who should experience a solar eclipse as a spectacle: 0

Number of Tribal Universities on the Path of Wholeness: 0

Historical average cloud cover for April 8 at the University of Texas at San Antonio: 54%

Historical average cloud cover for April 8 at the University of Maine at Presque Isle: 80%

University of Maine at Presque Isle's 3D solar model unveiled on eclipse day Height (feet): 23

Number of free safety glasses to be distributed by the University of Arkansas at Little Rock: 30,000

Number of seconds it is safe to glance at the sun without proper eye protection: 0

University-branded eclipse glasses at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign cost: $0.50

Cost of such shades at Ohio State University: $5

Number of years the Eclipse Steering Committee has been in place at Southern Illinois University: 9

State University of New York Plattsburgh Eclipse 2024 Steering Committee members: 24

Number of Texas counties declared disaster before solar eclipse: At least 7

Expected number of visitors to the University of Central Texas, where the county preemptively declared a disaster: 320,000 people

White Mountain Community College in Coos County, New Hampshire enrollment: 617 students.

Number of visitors expected to visit Coos County, New Hampshire during the April solar eclipse: 50,000

April ranking for New Hampshire's mud season, when many roads become impassable during the day: 1

Number of opinion articles published in the Colgate Maroon News arguing that classes should be canceled because the eclipse meets and even exceeds Colgate Education's goals: 1

Number of opinion articles on the Middlebury campus arguing that classes should be canceled to maximize the collective experience of this rare event: 1

Percentage of people with less than a high school diploma who say the benefits of scientific research outweigh the harmful consequences: 52

Percentage of bachelor's degree holders agree: 84

Growth in cannabis sales at some Oregon dispensaries before the 2017 solar eclipse: 500

Number of university spokespersons (out of 6) who acknowledged concerns about the potential for increased student marijuana use during the eclipse: 0

College Branded Eclipse T-Shirt from Hendrix College of Arkansas Price ($): 17

Number of porta potties planned in Hillsboro, Texas, home of Hill College, during solar eclipse: 200

Number of years since Kenyon College in Ohio went on the path to totalization: 218

Number of years since Southern Illinois University began its path to totalization: 7

Number of institutions participating in the National Solar Eclipse Balloon Project throughout the total path: 75

Percentage of institutions serving minorities: 30 or more

Percentage of community colleges: 15

Number of 2024 Solar Eclipse tactile books distributed to the visually impaired by astronomers from the College of Charleston, Western Pennsylvania University, and NASA: 11,000

Number of physics and astronomy degrees awarded at U.S. institutions in 2021: 13,674

Number of astronomy doctorates awarded in 2021: 171

Median annual wage for astronomers: $128,330

How long will it take for the April 2024 total solar eclipse to cross the United States: 68 minutes

Total duration (in minutes) at Southeast Missouri State University: 4 minutes 6 seconds

Total duration (in minutes) at University of Akron, Ohio: 2 minutes 48 seconds

Percentage of people in the US and Canada likely to experience a partial solar eclipse on April 8: 100

Percentage of North Americans likely to experience systemic symptoms: <1

Number of other planets in the solar system experiencing a total solar eclipse: 0

Number of years from now until the Earth's total solar eclipse stops: Hundreds of millions of years

The time Donald Liebenberg, adjunct professor of physics and astronomy at Clemson University, spent aboard the supersonic jet Concorde in the path of the 1973 total solar eclipse: 74 minutes.

Supersonic airplane Concorde, circa 1969.

