14th Annual New Product Showcase Winners Recognized at Global Pet Expo 2024





STAMFORD, Conn. , April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The American Pet Products Association (APPA) and the Pet Industry Distribution Association (PIDA) are pleased to announce the 14th annual Best in Show at Global Pet Expo. We have announced the winners of our next new product showcase. ” Awards Ceremony. Best, 2nd and 3rd place honors in show are Aquatic Life, Birds, Cats, Dog Food/Treats, Dog Supplies, Farm & Feed, Modern Pet, Natural Pet, Pet Sustainability and Pet Innovation , points were awarded across 13 product categories including: Purchases, Reptiles, and Small Animal Sales.

“The New Product Showcase allows us to recognize innovative, cutting-edge products coming to market that truly reflect the innovation seen across the pet industry,” said Peter, President and CEO of APPA.・Mr. Scott says: “We are particularly excited to announce new product categories that reflect the wide range of products the industry offers.” This year's awards recognize the high level of innovation on display and increased exhibitor participation. Five new categories have been introduced, including , Dog Food/Treats, Farm & Feed, Modern Pet, Pet Sustainability, and Pet Technology Innovation.

Our Pet Sustainability division partners with the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC) to ensure that products deliver environmental, social and economic benefits while minimizing negative impacts on the communities in which they are sourced, produced, transported, used and disposed of. Introduced. “We are proud to introduce the new Pet Sustainability category at this year's Global Pet Expo,” said Jim Rahmankusa, PSC Secretary General. “APPA and PIDA clearly recognize the needs and desires of consumers with this award. Data shows that 71% of pet parents consider sustainability when making purchasing decisions. Therefore, a specific category recognizing best-in-class sustainable products is an amazing addition to the show's new product showcase!”

story continues

The new product showcase showcased enhancements for 2024 as part of Global Pet Expo's new Innovation in Motion Experience, featuring the latest displays to enhance the attendee experience. “We are honored to celebrate and recognize the 2024 New Product Showcase Award winners in this new space, specifically designed to truly reflect innovation in the pet industry,” said PIDA President Celeste Powers. Stated. “Each year, we look forward to seeing the unique products on display and continue to be impressed by the creativity and ingenuity of our exhibitors. Congratulations to this year's winners!”

The New Product Showcase showcases the latest pet products released to the market each year. Out of more than 1,000 entries he received this year, the following winners were selected by show attendees:

aquatic

Best in Show: Anubias on Lava, Pisces, USA

2nd place: Ultrascape Diamond Bluetooth set Aquael

3rd place: Fluval Bio-CO2, Hagen Group

bird

Grand Prize: Happy Beaks Corky Cruncher & Humanized Bird, A&E Cage Company LLC

2nd Place: FeatherSnap Scout Wi-Fi Solar Powered Smart Bird, Aperture Pet & Life

3rd place: Wild Delight Squirrel Away Zero-Waste 5lb, D&D Commodities Ltd.

Cat

Grand Prize: GivePet Cat Treats, GivePet

2nd place: Refillable catnip blanket, krazykitty

3rd Place: Pet Greens Live Cat Grass & Catnip, Bell Rock Growers

dog food/snacks

Grand Prize: Dennis Becker, Allprovide Pet Foods LLC

2nd place: Freeze-dried USDA Organic Pumpkin Treats, a better snack

3rd place: Next Level Super Premium Dog Food, Next Level Super Premium Pet Food

dog supplies

Best Picture: Happy Dingos Slow Feeder Bowl, Happy Dingos

2nd place: Dog X Cube, GURU Pet Company

3rd place: Charm Dana Dog bandana with Wagwiti charm COLTOYS

farm and feed

Best in Show: Coop Combo – Hemp Fiber Nesting Mats and Bedding, All Walks

2nd place: Poultry Pro Waterer, Poultry Pro

3rd place: Little Coop Recouper Urban Chicken Coop Deodorizer, Coastline Global Inc.

natural pets

Best of Show: BetterBone, a durable customized chew from the BetterBones family

2nd place: Natural dish soap bar Project Sudz

3rd place: Earth's Pet Daily Health Stopper Earth's Pet

pet sustainability

Best of Show: Organic Cotton Dog Beds, Blankets, Crate Covers and Molly Mats

2nd Place: Open Farm Canned Patty and Iceland Topper, Open Farm

3rd Place: Dr. Bob's Wisdom Air-dried dog food from seeds Earth Animal

pet tech innovation

Grand Prize: Uproot Clean 7-in-1 Pet Grooming Kit, Uproot Clean

2nd place: Relaxopet Easy, Europet, Inc.

3rd place: Mella Home Thermometer Mella Pet Care Inc.

Purchasing points

Grand Prize: Cricket Breeder, Spectrum Brands/Global Petcare

2nd place: Pet Greens Live Cat Grass & Catnip, Bell Rock Growers

3rd place: Blue Mountain Hay, hay package for small animals, Blue Mountain Hay

reptiles

Best in Show: Exo Terra BioActive Terrarium, Hagen Group

2nd Place: ReptiFauna, Central Garden & Pets

3rd place: Josh's Frogs Isopod & Springtail Hangers, Josh's Frogs LLC

small animals

Grand Prize: The Roam – Happy Habitat with Patented Paw Protection Technology

2nd Place: Back 2 Nature Small Animal Bedding Kent Pet Group Co., Ltd.

3rd Place: Little Hamster Odor Blaster – Bedding Deodorant, Coastline Global Inc.

modern pets

Best Production in Show: Hoggindogs – Prime Rib and Pumpkin Flavor, Puppy Cake

2nd Place: Snuffle Mat, PLAY Pet Lifestyle, and You

3rd place: Bredwell Smooches, Bredwell Ltd

For more information about Global Pet Expo and the New Products Showcase Awards, visit GlobalPetExpo.org.

About Global Pet Expo

The pet industry's premier event, Global Pet Expo, is hosted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) and the Pet Industry Distribution Association (PIDA). The show has over 1,000 exhibitors, 3,500 booths, and more than 3,000 new products introduced each year. Every year, this event attracts more than 6,000 pet product buyers from all over the world. Global Pet Expo is open to independent retailers, distributors, bulk buyers, media and other qualified professionals. For more information, visit GlobalPetExpo.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter/X, TikTok, and YouTube.

About the American Pet Products Association

The American Pet Products Association (APPA) is the leading trade association serving the interests of the pet products industry since 1958. APPA's membership includes more than 1,000 pet product manufacturers, their representatives, importers and livestock suppliers, representing both large and growing companies. APPA's mission is to promote, advance and advance the pet ownership and pet products industry and provide the services necessary to help our members thrive. APPA is also proud to grow and support the industry through the following APPA Gives Back initiatives: They are the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI), Joybound People & Pets' Pets & Vets Program, and Pet Care Trust and Pets in the Classroom. For more information, visit AmericanPetProducts.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter/X and YouTube.

About the Pet Industry Distribution Association

The Pet Industry Distribution Association (PIDA) has been the premier trade association representing the interests of pet product distributors since 1968. PIDA's mission is to promote the well-being of wholesalers and distributors and foster partnerships and collaboration with their suppliers and customers. Collaborate with other organizations to foster human-animal bonds. PIDA is also proud to grow and support the industry through the following initiatives: Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI, Pet Advocacy Network, Pet Care Trust, and Pets in the Classroom). For more information, visit PIDA.org and follow us on LinkedIn.

