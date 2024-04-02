Google Podcasts is dead: Here's how to move to YouTube Music





Opinions about Google Podcasts were on the wall when Google launched podcasts on its YouTube Music app in 2023. It didn't take a huge leap of logic to guess that Google Podcasts would follow in the footsteps of Google Play Music and integrate directly into YouTube. The switch will take place on April 2nd, after which Google Podcasts will no longer work in the US.

Fortunately, you have additional time to migrate to another service. Subscriptions can be migrated until July, and users will be prompted to do so every time they try to open the Google Podcasts app. The migration process first rolled out in the US in December, but has since affected most regions of the world where Google Podcasts is available.

People outside the United States will still have access to Google Podcasts for a little while longer. Google told TechCrunch that it is targeting an April 2 shutdown in the United States. The company did not say when the rest of the world would lose access, but it would still be sometime in 2024.

Google Podcasts was first launched in 2018. Prior to release, podcasts were integrated with Google Play Music. When it launched, it was primarily focused on Google Assistant integration and using information gleaned from your listening habits to provide more personalized recommendations. The service improved over time and became one of the most popular podcast apps, boasting over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store alone.

In an announcement last year, Google explained why it was integrating Google Podcasts and YouTube Music.

“As part of this process, we plan to retire Google Podcasts in the second half of 2024. As part of this process, we will help Google Podcasts users transition to podcasts on YouTube Music,” Google wrote in a blog post in September. I mentioned it in the post. “This is consistent with what listeners and podcasters are already doing: About 23% of weekly podcast users in the U.S. say YouTube is the service they use most often, according to Edison But for Google Podcasts, it's only 4%.”

Initially, the move to separate Google Podcasts from Google Play Music mimicked Apple's approach of having separate podcast and music streaming apps. At the time, Apple Podcasts was the most popular podcast app in the US, with 34% of US podcast listeners using it. But then Spotify took over as the top podcast app in the US, and Amazon used the same all-in-one strategy to double his podcast listenership since 2021.

So while this looks like a classic case of Google doubling down, similar to Inbox by Gmail, Google's integration of podcasts and YouTube Music could be driving the success of other companies in 2024. This will more closely emulate the existing method. In addition to audio podcasts, YouTube Music boasts video podcasts and access to YouTube, one of the Internet's largest sources of both music and podcast content.

At just six years old, Google Podcasts is officially heading into Google's graveyard.

You might want to export your podcast to YouTube Music.

Joe Hindy/CNET How to transfer your Google Podcasts subscription

There are two ways to export your podcast subscriptions from Google Podcasts. The first is direct export to YouTube Music. Another allows you to download the subscription in his OPML format. You can then load that file into another podcast app and get a subscription. We will discuss both methods.

Export to YouTube Music Before you begin, be sure to download YouTube Music, open the app, and sign in with your Google account before continuing. Open Google Podcasts. A banner will appear at the top of the app's home screen prompting you to export your subscription.banner's[定期購入をエクスポート]Tap the link. You can choose to export directly to YouTube Music or to another app.[エクスポート]Tap the button to migrate your data to YouTube Music. YouTube Music will automatically open and display the podcast transfer screen. Tap the “Forward As…” button. The button displays your Google Account email address. If you listen to a podcast hosted by a third-party server, Google will notify you that you're adding an RSS feed instead of subscribing to the podcast directly.[続行]Tap to continue. The transfer will be processed. If you listen to a lot of podcasts, please be patient as it may take a few minutes. Once complete, the app will take you to your podcast library where you can confirm that everything was successfully transferred. Export to another podcast app Open Google Podcasts and find the banner that tells you to export your podcast.[サブスクリプションのエクスポート]Tap. On the next page,[ダウンロード]Tap. You will be prompted to save the file to your Downloads folder. To do this,[保存]Tap. For reference, Google names this file google-podcasts-subscriptions.opml by default. Open the podcast app you want to transfer your podcasts to. Go to that app's settings and find where you can import your OPML file. Once located, use the app's import tool to locate and import his OPML file saved by Google Podcasts in the previous step. Finally, check your library to make sure Google Podcasts transferred everything correctly. When will Google Podcasts end?

Google Podcasts will officially shut down in the US on April 2nd. Google has not yet announced an official closure date for the rest of the world, but all signs point to it being sometime in 2024.

Can I still migrate my podcasts after April 2nd?

yes. Google will allow users to use the Google Podcast app to transfer their podcast subscriptions to YouTube Music or any podcast app until July.

Are YouTube Music podcasts free?

YouTube Music podcasts are free. According to Google, “listeners can enjoy podcasts on demand, offline, and in the background while casting with YouTube Music, seamlessly switching between audio and video versions. This podcast listening experience: It's not the same listening experience that requires Premium or Music.''To enjoy some of these features, please subscribe with a Premium subscription. ”

Why is Google shutting down Google Podcasts?

According to Google, YouTube already brings in far more podcast traffic than Google Podcasts. Therefore, Google plans to combine both efforts into his one app by integrating everything into YouTube Music. Additionally, services like Spotify and Amazon have seen a significant increase in podcast listeners by integrating podcasts with their music streaming services.

What else should I know?

YouTube Music launched podcasts on the platform in April 2023, fully integrated into the experience. You can search for podcasts the same way you search for music, and add podcasts to your library the same way. Although not as robust as a dedicated podcast app, it does have the ability to save podcasts for later use, download podcasts for offline listening, and enable automatic downloads so you can do it yourself later. No need to.

