Google deletes data collected from private browsing.





Google has agreed to destroy the web browsing data it collects from users browsing in Chrome's private mode in hopes of settling a lawsuit over its data collection practices, but this data may not be as private as it seems. There wasn't.

lawsuit [PDF]was filed in June 2020 on behalf of plaintiffs Chasom Brown, Maria Nguyen, and William Byatt, and seeks to hold Google accountable for misleading statements about privacy.

Specifically, the search giant's privacy policy asserted that users can control the information Google collects. However, as the lawsuit alleges, Google did not provide the privacy promised and implied through services such as Chrome's Incognito mode.

“Although we often say that you can control what information Google tracks and collects, the reality is that Google's various tracking tools, including Google Analytics and Google Ad Manager, are sensitive to the settings you choose. “It is designed to automatically track users who visit a web page, regardless of their location,” the complaint alleges. “This is true even if the user is browsing in 'private browsing mode.'”

Chrome's Incognito mode only provides privacy on the client by not keeping a locally stored record of your browsing history. It does not protect access to your website from Google. The lawsuit was filed because the language Google was using at the time suggested otherwise. He also explains Google's data collection from users using private mode in other browsers.

Google tried unsuccessfully to have the lawsuit dismissed.

During the discovery period from September 2020 to March 2022, Google produced over 5.8 million pages of documents. Still, it was fined nearly $1 million by Judge Susan van Keulen in 2022 for concealing details about how it detected when Chrome users were using Incognito mode.

What the plaintiffs' attorneys discovered may have been difficult to explain in court.

Google employees have called Chrome Incognito Mode “misleading,'' “factually false,'' “confusing,'' “a matter of professional ethics and fundamental integrity,'' and “bad for users and bad for human rights.'' evil, evil for society.'' According to the Declaration, democracy'' [PDF] These are the statements made by Mark C. Mao, a partner at the law firm of Boies Schiller Flexner, who is representing the plaintiffs.

Emails to this effect surfaced in the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against Google. Lorraine Twohill, Google's chief marketing officer, sent an email. [PDF] In 2021, he wrote to Google CEO Sundar Pichai and other executives, calling for “meaningful change” in the tech giant's privacy practices.

On December 26 of last year, the plaintiffs and Google agreed to settle the lawsuit. Plaintiffs' lawyers have indicated that the settlement provides relief worth $5 billion, but nothing has yet been paid.

This settlement targets two classes of people. One of them excludes people who use Incognito mode while logged into their Google account.

Class 1: Any Chrome browser user with a Google account who uses that browser to visit a non-Google website that contains Google tracking or advertising code, and who (a) is in “incognito mode” on that browser; (b) If you were not logged in and Google was using your Google Account on that browser, your communications (including your identifying information and online browsing history) may have been accessed by Google from June 1, 2016 to the present. intercepted, received, or collected. Class 2: All Safari, Edge, and Internet Explorer users who have a Google account and use that browser to visit a non-Google website that contains Google tracking or advertising code and (a) Google intercepted your communications, including your personal information and online browsing history, from June 1, 2016 to the present, even though you were in “browsing mode” and (b) you were not logged into your Google Account in that browser. received or collected.

settlement [PDF] Google requires: Notify users that private browsing data is collected in both the privacy policy and the secret splash screen. “Billions of data records that reflect the private browsing activity of class members must be deleted and/or repaired.” Block third-party cookies in Incognito mode for the next five years (Separately, Google We are phasing out third-party cookies this year). You should also remove browser signals that indicate private browsing mode is active to prevent future tracking.

Google spokesperson Jos Castaeda declared in a statement to The Register: “We are pleased to have settled this lawsuit, which we have long believed to be without merit.” “Plaintiffs originally wanted $5 billion, but they received zero. If you use Incognito mode, we will never associate your data with you. It is not associated with an individual. We are happy to remove old technical data that is not used for any form of personalization.”

Google might still pay something. The terms of the settlement retain the plaintiffs' right to sue Google for damages individually. And, according to the settlement, “a significant number of class members have recently filed and continue to file complaints in California state courts asserting these damages claims individually in their individual capacities.” .

The class of people affected is estimated to be approximately 136 million people.

