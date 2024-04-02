Early green technology failures cast doubt on Europe's $40 billion Success Essential Innovation Fund





Solar panel manufacturer lays off employees. Battery manufacturers drove Europe to seek American subsidies. Green hydrogen projects stalled due to power shortages.

These are some of the early results from the European Union Innovation Fund, a $40 billion ($43 billion) investment vehicle that is at the heart of Europe's plan to make the economy zero-carbon by mid-century. It is also a member of the European Union, which is fighting against U.S. anti-inflation laws, and officials hope the subsidies will deter key industries from leaving the country.

The fund is still fairly new and is supporting dozens of projects, including the world's first major green steel mill, but some of them have struggled to get off the ground, particularly in the manufacturing and hydrogen sectors.

According to Markus Ferdinand, chief analytical officer at Oslo-based research firm Veidt, the Innovation Fund is sure to succeed as it will ensure new technologies can quickly play a key role in reducing EU emissions. This is one of the programs that must be implemented. If early stumbles turn out to be a broader trend, it would be a worrying sign for the bloc's ability to meet its 2040 climate goals.

Since its founding four years ago, the fund has invested more than $6 billion in expanding clean technologies, including capturing carbon dioxide from Europe's biggest polluters, including French industrial gas giant Air Liquide and Swiss cement maker Holcim. has been assigned. The fund supports major energy companies. Manufacturers such as Shell Plc and German power company RWE AG are working on hydrogen production. We also support large-scale plants that manufacture solar panel equipment, batteries, and other renewable energy technologies.

Manufacturing projects are some of the most challenging projects. The fund has provided at least three-quarters of €1.5 billion in funding to manufacturers, half of whom have plans to shut down operations, cut jobs or cancel projects altogether, according to an analysis of project data by Bloomberg Green. It is being announced.

Kurt Vandenberg, the European Commission's climate change director, said the EU expected some of its bets to not pay off. Vandenberg said the fund is meant to invest in new and innovative activities for the future. This means that not all projects will necessarily be completed as there is considerable risk involved. Otherwise, if the market is doing this on its own, we shouldn't be doing it.

Also, a bad bet doesn't necessarily mean a lot of money was wasted. The money will be disbursed in stages, so projects that don't progress will not receive the bulk of the money and the EU can direct the spending elsewhere. Companies that do not make a final investment decision will not receive any funds.

But if companies leave, it means valuable time is lost to decarbonise and Europe's competitive advantage is undermined.

The Innovation Fund collects billions of dollars from polluting industries to clean up. Under Europe's cap-and-trade emissions trading system, polluters are allocated a set number of permits each year. Industrial polluters with few options for decarbonization currently get most permits for free, but electricity producers must buy permits. Companies must be allowed for every ton of CO2 he releases into the atmosphere.

EU governments will auction off the permits and funnel some of the proceeds into an innovation fund. The idea is basically that polluters pay, but some of that money comes back in the form of subsidies and subsidized new technologies to reduce emissions and lower bills in the future. may be useful.

This will be particularly important as the EU strengthens its carbon market in the coming years and reduces the number of permits handed out for free. Industry will be forced to reduce CO2 emissions or pay up. Companies may choose to shut down completely, like those faced with increased costs in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Anne Mettler, vice president for Europe at Breakthrough Energy, a Bill Gates-backed consortium of nonprofits and venture capital funds that invests in green technology, said Europe is now essentially deindustrializing. He said that the country is progressing with decarbonization. He said $40 billion over 10 years is a huge investment, but there are questions about whether it will be a game changer and whether it will really be enough. (Michael Michael He is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News' parent company Bloomberg LP. He is an investor in Bloomberg Breakthrough Energy Ventures.)

European green manufacturers face the lure of attractive US subsidies on the one hand and competition from cheap Chinese products on the other.

Freya Battery received a $100 million grant for Norway's Giga Arctic project, but announced in November that it would limit spending on the project to focus investment on the United States. (Although Norway is not an EU member state, it participates in the emissions trading system.)

Among the largest grants to date is $200 million for Swiss solar panel maker Meyer Berger Technology to build new manufacturing facilities in Germany and Spain. The company has since announced plans to close its German manufacturing facility in order to pivot its operations to the United States. A spokesperson said the company is discussing its options with the commission.

The European Union needs to ensure a level playing field for the domestic solar industry by limiting dumping and products made with forced labor, a spokesperson said in an email. Without it, the production of solar modules would not make economic sense in Europe today.

Another solar equipment maker, Swedish Midsummer AB, won more than $30 million for an initiative known as Project DAWN to build a factory to produce thin, lightweight solar panels for rooftops. The company announced losses of more than 200 million Swedish kronor ($18.5 million) last year and began a staff reduction plan as part of cost-cutting measures at its Swedish operations.

A company spokesperson said the two efforts will go hand in hand as the company restructures its business to become more competitive in the face of cheaper imports. If anything, the cost-cutting measures will give us more energy to speed up and execute Project DAWN, said Peter Karazzi, head of communications at Midsummers.

One of the fund's biggest technology investments is hydrogen. This gas produces no CO2 when burned and, when produced via renewable electricity (known as green hydrogen), can be a climate-friendly alternative to natural gas and coal. Hydrogen projects account for more than a quarter of the winning bid. So far it has been carried out by the Innovation Fund.

However, this technology is not as economically viable as once thought. Green hydrogen is much more expensive than the type of hydrogen produced from natural gas that is commonly used today. Projects aimed at scaling up the industry and cutting costs are facing challenges.

One was a plan by a division of German power company Uniper SE to produce green hydrogen at a facility outside Rotterdam. It is in many ways an ideal location, close to major industrial users and on the coast, providing easy access to the growing offshore wind farms of the Dutch North Sea.

However, rising electricity, labor and financing costs in recent years have pushed the price of green hydrogen even higher, making it difficult to attract potential customers.

Dijon Rietveld, managing director of Uniper in the Netherlands, said prices were too high at the moment. The cost of interest rates and grid connection charges, as well as the risk profile of power purchase agreements, hinder investment decisions.

The company also found it nearly impossible to contract new offshore wind farms that would guarantee power fast enough to meet the Innovation Fund's requirements, and Uniper ultimately returned the award. Project managers hope to find other means of building the site later this decade.

Another project that returned funds to the EU aimed to link cheap hydrogen production in Portugal to key industrial demand in Northern Europe.

There has been a lot of hype about hydrogen, but now we need to be more realistic, said Catherine McGregor, chief executive of Engie SA, one of the companies supporting the project.

Other green hydrogen developers are still working hard to make it a reality, despite the challenges. German energy company Iqony GmbH has been awarded $49 million to build a facility near Düsseldorf that will use electricity from wind farms in the North Sea to produce hydrogen. As the company moves forward with the project, it faces many of the same uncertainties as Uniper. That means Germany has not been able to add much new power generation capacity to its waters in recent years, making it nearly impossible to sign deals with wind farms to secure electricity. At the same time, electricity prices are rising, said Tanja Braun, general manager of the Iqony project, known as the HydroOxy Hub.

Power shortages are holding back projects in Europe's industrial hubs, but there are promising signs in places where green power is plentiful.

One of the largest grants the Innovation Fund has ever made was awarded to a division of Australian mining giant Fortescue. A proposed project in Norway would use the abundant hydroelectric dams that provide nearly 90% of the country's electricity to produce hydrogen. Fortescue plans to use the hydrogen to produce ammonia for use as a clean-burning fuel in the shipping industry. Fortescue's country manager Thor Magnus Robic said the company has now completed major engineering and design work and expects to make a final investment decision next year.

Early successes in Scandinavia and disparities with continental Europe could hold lessons for European green subsidies. Europe has now opened tenders for a new funding mechanism designed to support green hydrogen derived from a major innovation fund. The first 800 million auctions of the company's hydrogen banks will provide fixed subsidies of up to $4.50 per kilogram of gas produced. According to BloombergNEF, this will benefit regions like Scandinavia and Iberia, where renewable electricity is cheap and plentiful.

Compared to major innovation funds, which pick winners based on meeting specific criteria, hydrogen banks can have greater market leverage to pick winners based on price. Ultimately, the EU's Vandenberg said, innovation is about creative destruction.

