New technology trends and new innovations that could change your life





What's old can be new again, and what's new will be different and hopefully better. This is the definition of innovation. The series examines new ideas in science and industry, fashion and travel, sport and politics, aiming to recognize the relevance and innovation of one idea at a time.

If you're driving a car, you're already using F1 technology.

F1 racing has been a testing ground for innovations that will eventually find their way into consumer cars, such as new energy technologies and lighter, stronger materials.

I needed privacy to use my breast pump. No more.

Innovative design brings more freedom and flexibility to women's daily life.

Need to go to the airport? You'll be able to catch an air taxi in no time.

The aviation industry is tackling carbon emissions with new planes, new fuels and new concepts.

Could smart mouthguards be the solution to concussion protocols?

World Rugby is the first sporting governing body to use smart mouthguards to assess concussions during matches. The NFL is keeping an eye on future developments.

About this series

Reporting by Elana Sher, Sidney Page, Edward Russell, Jeffrey Tomic, Marlene Simmons, Andrew Zaleski, Britt Peterson, and Andrea Sachs

Edited by Bronwen Latimer. Copy editing is provided by Dorine Bethea, Mike Cirelli, Anne Kenderdine, Martha Murdock, and Jay Wang.

Designed and developed by Audrey Balbuena and Tucker Harris. Design editing by Betty Chavarria. Photo editing by Haley Hamblin, Monique Wu, and Robert Miller. Top photo by Chelsea Kyle.

Project development by Evan Bretos and Hope Corrigan. The project editor is Marian Chiamin Liu.

