Is Apple stifling innovation or encouraging it?





The answer is both. Why? Recent antitrust allegations against Apple signal a pivotal shift in understanding the tech giant's influence on digital innovation. This article covers three important points.

In my recent book, How Big Tech Smash Innovation and How to Fight Back (HarperCollins 2022), Ariel Ezrassi and I argue that the few big tech companies that control critical ecosystems Explore how tech companies are distorting the path to innovation and causing disruption. Tech Barons encourage innovation that supports (and strengthens) the ecosystem, but blocks any innovation that threatens to disrupt the profit model.

So what's noteworthy about the recent antitrust claims against Apple by the United States, 15 states, and the District of Columbia? From an innovation perspective, at least three things are important.

The first is a shift in focus from narrow markets to ecosystems.

In contrast to Epic's largely unsuccessful antitrust lawsuit against Apple, the government's complaint defines a broader market: high-performance smartphones, or all smartphones sold in the United States. . But reading the complaint shows that Apple's power comes from its ever-growing ecosystem of products and services. If some apps are worth millions of dollars and some popular platforms are worth billions, the value of the ecosystem could exceed $1 trillion (Google, Apple). Find out the current market caps of , Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft). Their power does not come from one platform or market. It stems from their control over multiple popular interlocking platforms, products, and services that attract many developers, sellers, and consumers. Therefore, an ecosystem is stronger than the sum of its parts: the platform, the services, the data collected, the analysis performed, etc. why? While some may shy away from apps and even platforms, the tech giants expanding the ecosystem don't think so.

In fact, as the complaint alleges, Apple's then-CEO Steve Jobs talked about locking customers into Apple's ecosystem (rather than specific product markets). Similarly, his CEO at Google told investors in his 2019 about how his company is building an ecosystem rather than a product: And that will be the focus for us. So if the tech giants are focused on building ecosystems, why should antitrust authorities and courts consider competitive dynamics through narrow markets? Antitrust Law While invoking market definition primarily benefits the economic experts who testify, courts remain perplexed. However, as the Ninth Circuit pointed out in Epic, the primary purpose of defining a market is to assess areas where meaningful competition is believed to exist. If tech barons' power stems from their control over ecosystems (rather than specific platforms, products, or services), and if tech barons use this power to quash innovation that subverts their power or interests; If you do, you could miss a lot. Focusing only on narrowly defined markets creates these anticompetitive effects. Apple's complaint avoids this mistake by focusing on Apple's ecosystem rather than its narrow market. In fact, it is notable that the complaint does not include the SSNIP test, which has traditionally been used to define narrow markets.

The second is suspicions about how Apple stifles innovation that could disrupt its ecosystem.

As the complaint alleges, Apple executives believe that third-party products and services will, in their own words, fundamentally disrupt the company's smartphone monopoly and reduce users' dependence on Apple and the iPhone. The company understands that this could potentially reduce the company's performance and increase competitive pressure on Apple.

As our book explores, innovations vary by type (disruptive or sustaining) and value (whether the innovation increases overall value or well-being, transfers value from one group to another, can be distinguished by whether it destroys overall value). We call true innovators – people who create disruptive innovations that increase overall value – tech pirates. The irony here is how Apple went from being a tech pirate to being a pirate killer. You may remember his 1984 Super Bowl ad for Apple. The underlying message in this ad was how the company's new Macintosh computer would disrupt IBM's hegemony over personal computers. In fact, in his inspirational 1983 speech to his Mac developers, Steve Jobs said, “I'd rather be a pirate than join the Navy.” Fast forward to today, and Apple uses multiple weapons to kill pirates and convince app developers to join the Navy. Basically, to enter the Apple ecosystem, its innovations must complement rather than disrupt his Apple value chain. The complaint alleges, among other things:

Apple is suppressing new paradigms that threaten Apple's smartphone dominance, such as the cloud, which makes it easier for users to enjoy high-end features on low-cost smartphones and makes users completely independent of their devices. doing.

Apple uses its control over app distribution to weed out tech pirates (Apple frequently uses App Store rules and restrictions to thwart Apple's monopoly power, disintermediate it, and force it to compete) or punishing and restricting developers who use potentially eroding technologies).and

To combat these tech pirates, Apple denies or restricts access to key connection points between apps and the iPhone operating system (called application programming interfaces, or APIs).

Who will pay the price? Super apps (offering a wide range of functionality that allows you to rely on a single app instead of going back to Apple's app store and navigating through many separate apps, passwords, and setup processes), Apple's operating system and hardware cross-platform messaging apps (you can send videos to friends without purchasing an iPhone), cross-platform smartwatches (iPhone users can respond to messages on your Garmin watch), A cross-platform digital wallet that offers tap-to-pay functionality without Apple's 15 basis points (.15%) fee on each transaction.

The important thing here is that Apple didn't just endorse its own apps and services. Instead, the complaint alleges that by thwarting these tech pirates' disruptive innovations, Apple has reduced the quality, privacy, and security of its users. As the European Court of Justice held in the Google Shopping case, monopolies can improve their products. However, monopolies justify degrading a competitor's service (such as Google demoting its competitive product comparison shopping service on its search engine's general results page) as a quality improvement that constitutes competition on merit. I can't.

Third, and most importantly, the negative effects of making Tech Pirates extinct generally extend beyond the narrow product market and Tech Barons ecosystem.

As the complaint alleges, Apple influences the direction of innovation within and beyond the iPhone. So even if you don't own an iPhone, you can still be at risk. More broadly, how some of the harmful innovations from the Tech Barons ecosystem harm our children, corrode our social and political structures, and undermine our autonomy and well-being. We have seen how it undermines democracy.

So a shout out, not to the Tech Barons, but to the Department of Justice and a bipartisan coalition of states who are trying to save the tech pirates and advance disruptive innovation that actually answers our needs.

Articles represent the opinions of the authors and do not necessarily represent the opinions of the University of Chicago, the Booth School of Business, or their faculty.

