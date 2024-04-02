Google to (finally) discard browsing data collected from Chrome's incognito mode





New information emerged on Monday about Google's settlement of a class action lawsuit over Chrome's tracking of incognito users. The lawsuit, first filed in 2020, could have cost the tech giant $5 billion in damages. However, the Wall Street Journal reported that Google has agreed to take significant remedial action in exchange for facing this hefty sum.

Over the next five years, Google plans to destroy “billions of data points” it has illegally accumulated, review its data collection disclosures, and introduce default settings to block third-party cookies in Chrome, according to the report. .

The lawsuit accuses Google of misleading Chrome users about the privacy of incognito browsing, highlighting the company's inconsistency in insisting on privacy while monitoring users' online activities. Google's defense included warning users that incognito mode “doesn't mean 'invisible'” and arguing that websites can still track user activity.

The settlement, first disclosed in December, addresses claims under federal wiretap law and California privacy law. Google's attempt to dismiss the lawsuit has been revealed to have failed, with Judge Lucy Koh ruling in 2021 that the company did not adequately inform users about its data collection practices while Incognito mode was enabled. handed down the verdict.

Internal emails surfaced during the litigation process, revealing Google's own reservations about Incognito's privacy claims. In one exchange in late 2022, Google's chief marketing officer Lorraine Twohill told CEO Sundar Pichai that labeling the Secret Service as “private” could perpetuate misunderstandings. I expressed my concerns to Mr. Twohill suggested that the term “private” is misleading and requires vague language in marketing materials.

Although the lawsuit did not become a class action lawsuit seeking monetary damages, some users wasted no time in filing individual lawsuits. Last Thursday, a group of 50 individuals filed a separate lawsuit in California state court focusing on privacy violations.

A trial in the case was originally scheduled for February, but the settlement is pending final approval by Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the Northern District of California.

“This settlement is an important step toward holding dominant technology companies accountable,” David Boies, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, said in a statement to The Wall Street Journal.

One aspect of the settlement, the requirement to disable third-party tracking cookies by default for five years, may no longer be necessary. Google's Privacy Sandbox initiative had already planned to phase out all third-party cookies by the end of the year. The effort includes the Topics API, a system designed to locally categorize browsing activity, allowing advertisers to target ads without directly accessing browsing data. .

The effectiveness of erasing improperly collected data is also questionable, given that this lawsuit covers information dating back to 2016. It is reasonable to believe that much of this data is sold to third parties or incorporated into other products not covered by the settlement.

