Philadelphia tech hub aims for inclusive innovation





This is a guest post by Margaret Berger Bradley, vice president of strategic initiatives at Ben Franklin Technology Partners in Southeastern Pennsylvania. She also serves on the boards of ImpactPHL, PACT, and Benefits Data Trust.

Whenever I drive home from my office in the Navy Yard, I wave at the gleaming University City buildings and its many cranes. Because I know the innovations they spark will be important to the people I love.

Thanks to one such breakthrough, a child heard his father's voice for the first time at CHOP while working on the U.S. Economic Development Administration's tech hub proposal at the Navy Yard in January. Need more inspiration?

Now is the time. That moment is ours. We have almost everything needed for these life science innovations to shine and build a more inclusive field.

Last month, as we celebrated the opening of iNest, a beautiful new innovation hub on Temple University's North Philadelphia Health Sciences Campus, Jen Gilberg, Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development's Under Secretary for Technology and Entrepreneurship, said: He made such a bold proposal.

Let's brag more! She challenged us – and she's right.

we should. I was going to That's all I can think of. That's all I see. We are on the cusp of innovation that is ultimately tied to inclusion.

When the Philadelphia metropolitan area was designated as one of 31 new tech hubs in the fall, Ben Franklin Technology Partners convened and collaborated with an engaging and diverse team from across the tri-state region to We submitted an incredible offer of $80 million. Ten Year Vision—Creation of PROPEL: National Center for Precision Medicine. More than 70 organizations have made specific written commitments to the role.

For many reasons, this was the most complex proposal Id has worked on in 30 years, but it left us energized and ready for what's possible.

Focus on equitable growth

As a new coalition, we are building what Drexel University Executive Vice President Aleister Sanders calls a once-in-a-generation initiative that aligns our best regional assets with a focus on the power of collaboration and unprecedented, equitable growth. Driven by what I called opportunity.

Governor Shapiro has made it clear that the region intends to compete and win by investing in innovation, prioritizing sectors such as life sciences, where the region is a world leader. His team was first in line to help the tech hub, with the state of Delaware and the city of Philadelphia quickly following.

A few weeks ago, leading organization West Philadelphia Skills Initiative announced a large, unsolicited grant from Mackenzie Scott to support workforce innovations that connect people to quality jobs and career paths. The Keystone Life Sciences Collaboration was subsequently launched as the first regional sector partnership of its kind. .

One week ago, Ben Franklin's Board of Directors approved a new investment in a groundbreaking life sciences company that is creating jobs in Philadelphia and making innovations that will change health care for generations. .

The next day, the Science Center released a thoughtful theory of change that points to the connections between our region's assets, the role of startups, and gaps in workforce and health equity. Same as tech hub.

That same night, I attended a book event with Bob Moore. He argued that partnerships and an ecosystem approach are growth strategies that cannot be overlooked. Bob is right. It's not just his B2B SaaS world at the startup companies he works for. As economic development workers, we need to focus on the goals at hand and work differently across institutions, community organizations, and regions.

Each of us must focus on how our work fosters inclusive economic growth and how we can make the most of what our partners, across organizations and states, can offer. Without it, we cannot reach our potential.

Thousands of new, sustainable, high-paying jobs

The month I joined Ben Franklin, John Fry became chairman of the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce. At his first annual meeting, he argued that innovation without inclusiveness will never make our country a first-class region. I nodded as vigorously as I was now. That's my career. But we have not yet met the challenge.

With new leadership in a variety of key locations, significant regional investment, and the energy of opportunity in this tech hub, I believe we are on the brink of finding ways to boldly drive towards inclusive economic growth. I am.

This tech hub alone is home to thousands of new, sustainable, high-paying precision medicine jobs with impressive career ladders, high average salaries, and significant economic impact. Each new job is expected to create approximately three additional jobs in the area. We have scientific innovation. We can do more to grow these ventures here. You can make your products here. You can test and deploy them here. And here we can train people and keep them employed.

The pending EDA award is the key glue in bringing these assets together in new ways. This alone could account for more than 20,000 total jobs in the Philadelphia metropolitan area.

Now is the time. That moment is ours.

For national security. For the local economy. For our next generation. And for the health of your loved ones.

