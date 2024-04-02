Google agrees to delete secret data despite prior claims that it is not possible





To resolve a class action lawsuit over Chrome's “incognito” mode, Google has agreed to delete billions of data records reflecting users' private browsing activity.

In a statement to Ars, user attorney David Boies described the settlement as “a historic step in demanding honesty and accountability from dominant technology companies.” Lawyers for the users, based on Google's insights, valued the settlement at between $4.75 billion and $7.8 billion, according to a court filing Monday.

The settlement requires Google to delete previously collected private browsing data of class members and “maintain changes to Incognito mode that allow Incognito users to block third-party cookies by default.” Agreed. Plaintiffs' lawyers said the move would “further protect secret user privacy while limiting the amount of data Google collects from users” over the next five years. Plaintiffs' lawyers said this means “Google collects less data from users' private browsing sessions” and “Google earns less revenue from that data.”

“This settlement prevents Google from secretly collecting billions of dollars worth of user data, by Google's own estimates,” Boies said. “Additionally, this settlement requires Google to delete and remediate data it has improperly collected in the past on an unprecedented scope and scale.”

Google has already updated its disclosures to users, changing the splash screen that appears “at the start of every incognito session” to let users know that Google is still collecting their private browsing data. Ta. Under the proposed settlement, these disclosures for all users must be completed by March 31st and must continue thereafter. Google also agreed to “no longer track people's personal viewing choices,” and the court filing states that “Google cannot roll back these material changes.” It is being

Notably, the settlement does not award monetary damages to class participants. In exchange, Google agreed that class participants would retain “the right to sue Google individually for damages” through arbitration, which would be subject to “the statutory right to sue Google for damages under federal and state wiretapping laws.” This is important given the significant damages involved,” the users' lawyers wrote.

“These claims remain available to all class members, and a significant number of class members have recently filed these claims in California state courts in their individual capacities,” the court filing states. They have filed charges individually alleging that the charges are against them, and they are continuing to file charges to this day.”

The court filing states that while “Google supports final approval of the settlement,” the company “disagrees with the legal and factual features contained in the allegations.” Google spokesperson Jos Castaeda told Ars that the tech giant doesn't think “the data being deleted is as important” as Boies says, adding that Google “believes that we have always believed it was meaningless.” “We are happy to settle this lawsuit.”

“Plaintiffs originally wanted $5 billion, but they received zero,” Castaeda said. “If you use Incognito mode, we do not associate your data with you, and we are happy to delete any outdated technical data that is not associated with you or used for any form of personalization. ”

Castaeda said Google was willing to delete the data, but a footnote in the court filing initially stated that “Google in the lawsuit identifies (and therefore deletes) private browsing data because of the way it stores the data.” ) was said to be impossible.” However, in the latest settlement, Google agreed to “remediate 100 percent of the datasets at issue.”

Mitigation measures include removing fields used by Google to detect users in incognito mode, “partial redacting of IP addresses,” and “removing specific pages on websites visited by users in private browsing mode.” This includes removing detailed URLs that Google does not know about. “Keeping only the domain-level portion of the URL (i.e., just the name of the website) prevents Google (or whoever obtained the data) from knowing exactly what the user was viewing, and ,” the court filing said.

Google did not oppose the motion for final approval, so U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers is scheduled to issue an order approving the settlement on July 30.

