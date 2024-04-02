5 tips for innovation that will deliver value in 2024





Bill Pappas, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Technology and Operations, MetLife Life;

As the technology industry enters another challenging year, leaders are proactively strategizing on how to drive innovation while addressing new business priorities in the face of rapidly evolving customer and employee dynamics. is being established.

Amidst these challenges lies great opportunity, and one thing is certain this year: Digital transformation, centered around emerging technologies and data-driven strategies, will play a critical role in advancing leaders' innovation goals. It means that it will be fulfilled. Most importantly, I believe we will see leaders driving intentional, customer-focused technology improvements.

As advances in technology have the potential to shape our future at both a corporate and individual level, success in this space will be defined by delivering new and improved value to customers while simultaneously improving business performance. is to maintain the upper hand. To truly take advantage of this era of transformation, technology leaders must rethink their innovation strategies and prepare their employees for tomorrow's work.

Here are the top priorities for technology leaders to consider to drive real value through innovation.

1. Coordination is key.

As 2024 marks a year of transformation through technological innovation, collaboration is more important than ever. The business environment continues to evolve rapidly, with organizations facing dynamic challenges, technological advancements, and changing consumer expectations. Companies that work closely together are better positioned to respond to these changes.

Collaboration ensures all departments and teams are working towards a common goal and fosters synergy and efficiency. This collaborative approach is critical to adapting to emerging trends, implementing innovative strategies, and responding quickly to market changes to give companies a competitive edge.

Furthermore, as the global economy becomes more interconnected, there is a need for greater emphasis on business collaboration. As hybrid work and dynamic workforce structures become the norm, maintaining a unified company culture and shared vision is essential. This collaboration not only improves employee engagement and satisfaction, but also creates an environment where team members can do their best work, think big, and innovate like never before.

2. Innovation is everyone's job.

Fostering collaboration and continuous learning across departments and functions plays a key role in eliminating silos and fostering new ideas and ways of thinking. Innovation is not just the job of his IT department. Rather, the best leaders know that innovation depends on a commitment to growth across the organization.

One way to encourage innovation within your organization is to create programs that encourage contributions from all employees across levels and departments. These types of programs instill the message that everyone can and should submit ideas.

3. Close the STEM gap.

The technology sector and the broader STEM industry benefit from a diversity of thoughts and ideas. Leaders need to be aware of the impact that technological advancements have on their employees and participate in discussions that educate and inform strategy. This requires establishing collaborative forums to foster action-oriented dialogue.

For example, MetLife holds an annual conference that brings together global industry leaders to discuss the progress of women and underrepresented groups in STEM fields. Collaborations like this have the power to generate many important and forward-looking discussions that will further her STEM equity conversations throughout the year.

To move forward, industry leaders, nonprofits, and change-makers must commit to bringing the brightest and brightest to the table and freely sharing insights, learnings, and ideas in the pursuit of progress.

4. Future-proof your organization.

Innovation isn't about jumping on the latest trend. Establishing a responsible technology strategy that benefits the organization over the long term and adds value to customers should be the lens through which innovation is viewed.

As innovation moves forward, cybersecurity, ethics, and responsibility in technology development and deployment must remain top of mind. By prioritizing these practices and building them into the design of products, platforms, and tools from the beginning, every new tool or technology will help you build and maintain trust among your customers and stakeholders.

5. Be customer-centric.

Companies that prioritize their customers create better opportunities to build resilient and lasting customer relationships. As customer expectations change rapidly, we must adapt to evolving needs and solicit feedback throughout the process.

Building a customer feedback ecosystem requires cross-functional collaboration across departments and teams. Leaders should use these insights to guide their teams to develop tools and services that are intuitive, user-friendly, and seamlessly integrated into customers' daily lives. This orientation not only increases customer satisfaction but also contributes to long-term loyalty and trust. Both are critical ingredients for success in today's competitive environment.

